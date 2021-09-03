Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market ($624.4Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 8.4% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Growth impelled by accelerating growth in telecommunication industry, extensive application in equipment testing across industries and multiple varieties of arbitrary waveform generators.

New York, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Channel, Technology, Bandwidth, Application, and Geography,” the Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market is projected to reach US$ 624.4 million by 2028 from US$ 355.3 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

B&K Precision Corporation; BERKELEY NUCLEONICS CORPORATION; KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES; Pico Technology; Rohde & Schwarz; SHF Communication Technologies AG; Tabor Electronics Ltd.; TEKTRONIX, INC.; Teledyne LeCroy; and Texas Instruments Incorporated are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global arbitrary waveform generator market and its ecosystem.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009348/



In 2020, Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance and testing services, and Rohde & Schwarz, a leading test and measurement expert, announced that they are collaborating to provide customers with the most up-to-date High-Speed Signal Analysis and Compliance Testing tools using the R&S RTP164 high-performance oscilloscope.

The arbitrary waveform generators are widely used as test equipment across various industries. Since the wave shapes produced by the generators can be programmed independently by the user, they perform a wide variety of signal applications such as channel summing, synchronization, and noise generation. The demand for arbitrary waveform generators is rising with the increasing need for testing, measuring, and monitoring devices requiring high electronic precision. Since the volume and density of semiconductor components are on the rise in electronic devices, these generators are commonly used to test the functioning of every aspect of these components. In the aerospace & defense industry, the arbitrary waveform generator is ideal for sensor simulation in military and avionics communication, as well as system test applications having a large number of DC/AC signal sources. Therefore, higher adoption of electronic devices, increased demand from aerospace & defense industry, and ongoing advancements in communication technologies worldwide are bolstering the growth of the arbitrary waveform generator market.

Story continues

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009348/



The COVID-19 containment measures imposed by governments across the globe have led to lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. The manufacturing sector have witnessed a decline in their operations due to temporary shutdown of activities. The electronics industry took a significant hit as the demand for electronic components was lowered from industrial sector and end users. The revenue model for electronics has also declined as no mass production was carried in the lockdown period. Post lockdown, the semiconductor and electronics industry started to regain the market share as production facilities restarted the operation by taking social distancing measures. The importance of the telecommunication industry has been highlighted for the communicational purpose, which allowed the industry to evolve with new technologies, such as IoT connectivity. The COVID-19 created a major impact on the semiconductor and electronics industry in the first half of 2020. On the other side, in the fourth quarter, the rising demand for electronic devices, specifically for health equipment and smartphones, augmented the market growth.

The telecommunication sector is one of the most innovative sectors worldwide. The tremendous progress in telecommunication technology is expected to impact the telecom manufacturing and service industries positively. With the advent of wireless technologies such as 5G networks, IoT and smart cities, AI, and diversified ecosystems, there is an increased need for precise and efficient arbitrary waveform generators to carry out specific critical equipment testing. The RF-related applications of an AWG such as measuring the frequency response of bandpass filter, measuring intermodulation distortion of RF components, and measuring pulsed noise-testing, are widely used in the telecommunication industry. Thus, the ongoing advancement in the telecommunication industry worldwide is creating ample opportunities for the key players to grow in the arbitrary waveform generator market.

Order a Copy of Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009348/

Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market: Bandwidth Overview

Based on bandwidth, the global arbitrary waveform generator market is segmented into below 1GHz, 1–5 GHz, 5–10 GHz, 10–25 GHz, 25–32 GHz, 32–50 GHz, and above 50 GHz. The below 1GHz segment led the arbitrary waveform generator market in 2020. Arbitrary waveform generator below 1 GHz is the lowest bandwidth range offered by premium market players. The major manufacturers provide several advantages such as clean, low-distortion, stable, and reliable signals with better signal integrity, lower harmonic distortion, reduced jitter, variable bandwidth noise, and waveform summing and combining capability. For instance, Keysight Technologies offers an arbitrary waveform generator using Trueform technology with a maximum bandwidth of 120 MHz with a maximum sample rate of 1 GSa/s and an edge jitter below one ps. Similarly, the dual-channel 600 MHz, 2.5GSa/s high-performance arbitrary waveform generator, offered by Berkley Nucleonics Corporation, finds application in automotive, research, aerospace & defense, IoT, and semiconductors test industries.













Browse Related Reports:

Cardiac Output Monitor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Pulmonary Artery Catheter, Thermodilution Pulse Contour Analysis Technique, Lithium Dilution Technique, Arterial Waveform Analysis Technique, Doppler, Others); Product (Devices, Consumables and Accessories); Type (Invasive, Non-invasive); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/cardiac-output-monitor-market



Dental Electrosurgery System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (High-End Electrosurgery Systems, Basic Electrosurgery Systems); Type (Current Generator Unit, Electrodes, Accessories); Technology (Unipolar Systems, Bipolar Systems); Waveform Type (Fully Rectified Waveform, Partially Rectified Waveform, Fulguration Waveform, Lateral Heat, Lateral Heat, Others); Application (Tissue Cutting, Tissue Coagulation, Others); End Users (Minor Surgery Centers, Physician Offices, Hospitals, Specialized (Dental) Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/dental-electrosurgery-system-market



Arteriosclerosis Detector Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Pulse Wave Velocity Detection, Pulse Waveform Analyzer Detection); End User (Health Checkup Center, Elderly Health Care Section, Cardiovascular Institution, Hospitals) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/arteriosclerosis-detector-market



Dental Electrosurgical Units Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology (unipolar, bipolar systems); Waveform Type (fully rectified waveform, partially rectified waveform, fulguration waveform, lateral heat, others); Product Type (current generator unit, electrodes, accessories); End users (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialized (dental) clinics) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/dental-electrosurgical-units-market



Penetration Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Solutions, Services); Deployment (Cloud, On-premises); Organization Size (Large enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)); Application (Web application, Mobile application, Network infrastructure, Social Engineering, Cloud, Others); Industrial Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Information Technology, Retail and eCommerce, Education, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/penetration-testing-market



Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service (Assembly & Packaging Services and Testing Services) and Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, and Other Applications) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/semiconductor-assembly-and-testing-services-market/



















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/arbitrary-waveform-generator-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/





