ARB IOT Group Limited Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

One of the biggest stories of last week was how ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) shares plunged 33% in the week since its latest yearly results, closing yesterday at US$0.87. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at RM242m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 213%, coming in at RM1.17 per share. Following the result, the analyst has updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimate to see what could be in store for next year.

After the latest results, the consensus from ARB IOT Group's solitary analyst is for revenues of RM199.9m in 2024, which would reflect a considerable 17% decline in revenue compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 61% to RM0.38 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of RM328.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.81 in 2024. It looks like sentiment has declined substantially in the aftermath of these results, with a large cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 63% to US$3.00, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 17% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 48% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 9.3% per year. It's pretty clear that ARB IOT Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analyst reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for ARB IOT Group. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analyst seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of ARB IOT Group's future valuation.

