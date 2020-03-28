ARB Corporation Limited (ASX:ARB) Will Pay A AU$0.18 Dividend In 4 Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that ARB Corporation Limited (ASX:ARB) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 2nd of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of April.

ARB's next dividend payment will be AU$0.18 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.40 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that ARB has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of A$13.25. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether ARB's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. ARB paid out more than half (57%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 75% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that ARB's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see ARB earnings per share are up 3.3% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. ARB has delivered 9.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past ten years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is ARB worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. In summary, it's hard to get excited about ARB from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in ARB as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with ARB. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with ARB and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

