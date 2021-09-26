Aranyak at TUDUM 2021: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s Clip From Netflix Series Will Give You Chills Literally (Watch Video)

At TUDUM 2021 Global Fan Event, Netflix premiered a new clip from their upcoming series, Aranyak, that features an ancient myth in misty Himalayas. Raveena Tandon plays a brave cop, who fights against the bloodthirsty killer of the forest. Have a look.

Check Out the Video Below:



