Aranyak at TUDUM 2021: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s Clip From Netflix Series Will Give You Chills Literally (Watch Video)
At TUDUM 2021 Global Fan Event, Netflix premiered a new clip from their upcoming series, Aranyak, that features an ancient myth in misty Himalayas. Raveena Tandon plays a brave cop, who fights against the bloodthirsty killer of the forest. Have a look.
Check Out the Video Below:
