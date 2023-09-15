Aran’s one-bowl peach and olive oil cake recipe

This recipe is gluten-free, but you wouldn't know it - Haarala Hamilton

One rewarding thing about Instagram is that you meet other cooks and writers whose work you admire. I’ve been following Aran Goyoaga for a long time. She’s very gentle and it comes through in her food and photography. She has a gorgeous studio in Seattle and baked this for me – using apricots – when I was last there. She has allowed me to give you the recipe. All her food is gluten-free but I can never tell.

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus cooling time

Cook time: 50 minutes

Serves

8

Ingredients

115ml extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for greasing

2 large peaches

150g fine brown rice flour

150g caster sugar

75g ground almonds

30g tapioca starch

1½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

finely grated zest of 1 lemon

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

115ml whole milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp finely chopped pistachios, to serve (optional)

icing sugar, for dusting

Method