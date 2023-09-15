Aran’s one-bowl peach and olive oil cake recipe
One rewarding thing about Instagram is that you meet other cooks and writers whose work you admire. I’ve been following Aran Goyoaga for a long time. She’s very gentle and it comes through in her food and photography. She has a gorgeous studio in Seattle and baked this for me – using apricots – when I was last there. She has allowed me to give you the recipe. All her food is gluten-free but I can never tell.
Timings
Prep time: 15 minutes, plus cooling time
Cook time: 50 minutes
Serves
8
Ingredients
115ml extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for greasing
2 large peaches
150g fine brown rice flour
150g caster sugar
75g ground almonds
30g tapioca starch
1½ tsp baking powder
½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
finely grated zest of 1 lemon
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
115ml whole milk
2 tsp vanilla extract
2 tbsp finely chopped pistachios, to serve (optional)
icing sugar, for dusting
Method
Heat the oven to 180C/170C fan/gas mark 4. Brush a 23cm springform cake tin with olive oil on the base and the sides. Put a disc of greaseproof paper on the base.
Halve and stone the peaches, then cut them into wedges ½cm thick at the thickest part.
Mix all the dry ingredients together with a good pinch of salt in a bowl. Add the zest, eggs, olive oil, milk and vanilla extract, and whisk the wet ingredients into the dry ones.
Pour the batter into the tin. Lay the peach slices on top – they will sink a little – and bake for 50 minutes. If you put a skewer into the middle of the cake it should come out clean.
Leave to cool for 10 minutes, then unclasp the tin and remove the base. Scatter on the pistachios, if using, and sift a light dusting of icing sugar over the top. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature.