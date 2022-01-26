Aramis - Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document including the 2021 Annual Financial Report

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, January 26, 2022

Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

including the 2021 Annual Financial Report

Aramis Group announces the publication of its 2021 Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel 2021) including the annual financial report for the year ended 30 September 2021, registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 26 January 2022, under number R.22-004.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

the annual financial report for the year ended 30 September 2021;

the report of the board of directors on the corporate governance, as well as the statutory auditors' report thereon;

information on the fees paid to the statutory auditors;

the 2021 Statement of Non-Financial Performance (Déclaration de Performance Extra-Financière), as well as the independent third-party report thereon; and

the description of the share buy-back program.





The 2021 Universal Registration Document are available on the Aramis Group website (www.aramis.group), in the Investor section, and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2021 Registration Document is also available at the Aramis Group’s headquarters: 23, avenue Aristide Briand, 94110 Arcueil, France.

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the full 2021 fiscal year, Aramis Group generated revenue of 1.36 billion euros on a pro forma basis, sold more than 80,000 B2C vehicles, and recorded more than 73 million visits on their websites. As of the end of September 2021, the Group employs more than 1,800 people, operates a network of 60 agencies and three industrial refurbishment sites. Aramis Group is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

Investor Contact

Alexandre Leroy

Head of Investor Relations

alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

