Aramis Group: evolution of Finance team

Arcueil, 5 January 2022

Evolution of Aramis Group’s Finance team

Aramis Group, a European leader in the online sale of used cars to private individuals, announced today the nomination of Fabrice Farcot as interim CFO, replacing Stéphane Rougeot.

Fabrice Farcot benefits from a unique understanding of the Group, which he joined eight years ago as CFO. Alongside Guillaume Paoli and Nicolas Chartier, he has notably participated, with success, in the initial public offering of Aramis Group in June 2021, in the acquisition of the UK-based player CarSupermarket in March 2021, and in the structuring of the Finance team.

Fabrice will be able to rely notably on the support of Alexandre Leroy who joined Aramis Group as Head of Investor Relations in December 2021. With nearly 15 years of experience in finance, Alexandre notably managed Investor Relations as well as financial, CSR and institutional communications for Mercialys (Casino Group) for 5 years. Alexandre is a graduate of EM Lyon Business School and Paris Dauphine University.

Next financial information

2022 Q1 Sales: 27 January 2022 after market

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the full 2021 fiscal year, Aramis Group generated revenue of 1.361 billion euros on a pro forma basis, sold more than 80,000 B2C vehicles, and recorded more than 73 million visits on their websites. As of the end of September 2021, the Group employs 1,800 people, operates a network of 61 agencies and three industrial refurbishment sites. Aramis Group is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

