Aramis Group - Employee shareholding plan « SHARE 2022 »

ARAMIS GROUP
·5 min read

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, 28 January 2022

Employee shareholding plan « SHARE 2022 »

Aramis Group announces the launch of the employee shareholding plan entitled « Share 2022 » under the framework of articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code (Code du travail). This operation, undertaken in four countries, aims to associate the group’s employees more closely with its growth and future performance.

DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTION

ISSUER

Aaramis Group

Euronext Paris (France)

Common share ISIN code: FR0014003U94

GOALS OF THE OFFERINGPURPOSES AND SHARES OFFERED

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the General Shareholders’ Meeting held on June 7, 2021 under the 18th and 19th resolutions, the Board of Directors of Aramis Group decided on September 14, 2021 to issue shares reserved for employees under the framework of articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code (Code du travail) and article L. 225-138-1 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce). The Board of Directors set on the same meeting the main terms and conditions of the offering and delegated to the Chairman and CEO the power to implement the offering.

The subscription price will be set by the Chairman and CEO by applying a 30 % discount to the reference price.

The capital increase will amount to a maximum of 0.5 % of the share capital, i.e. 414,142 shares, and the transaction will be carried out without preferential subscription rights.

The newly created shares will carry entitlement upon issuance.

CONDITIONS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

Beneficiaries of the share offering reserved for employees:

The beneficiaries of the offering are employees of the companies in the offering perimeter that are member of the group savings plan (PEG) and who have at least three months of seniority, consecutive or not, on February 21, 2022, the closing date of the subscription. The employees will have to be still employed in the group on the closing date of the subscription.

Companies in the offering perimeter:

The offering perimeter extends to the French entities (Aramis Group, Aramisauto, The Customer Company, The Remarketing Company) and foreign entities (Belgium, United Kingdom and Spain).

Subscription price:

The subscription price will be set by the Chairman and CEO, acting on delegation of the Board of Directors. It will be equal to the average of the opening share price of Aramis Group on Euronext Paris during the twenty trading days preceding the date of the decision of the Chairman and CEO fixing the opening of the subscription period, minus a 30 % discount.

Terms and conditions of the subscription:

The employees invest in Aramis Group shares at a discounted price by subscribing for units in an employee shareholding fund: the “FCPE ARAMIS GROUP”.

However, by exception, in Spain, the shares will be subscribed directly.

Voting rights:

The voting rights of the holders of the FCPE units shall be exercised during the general shareholders’ Meetings of Aramis Group by the FCPE Supervisory Board or directly by the subscribing employees in Spain.

Lock-up period:

Pursuant to article L. 3332-25 of the French Labor Code (Code du travail), the subscribers shall hold their units of the FCPE or the shares of Aramis Group subscribed directly for a period of five years, except in the occurrence of an early release event provided for in article R. 3324-22 of the French Labor Code (Code du travail) and in accordance with the applicable local regulations.

Subscription cap:

The beneficiaries’ annual payments shall not exceed, in accordance with article L. 3332-10 of the French Labor Code (Code du travail), one-fourth of their gross annual remuneration.

INDICATIVE TIMELINE OF THE OFFERING

The timeline below is provided for information purposes only and may be modified due to events affecting the proper conduct of the transaction:

Setting date of the subscription price: January 31, 2022

Initial subscription period for the employees: from February 1, 2022 to February 21, 2022 (inclusive).

Capital increase: scheduled for March 14, 2022

LISTING

The admission of newly-issued Aramis Group shares to trading on the Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0014003U94) will be requested upon completion of the capital increase.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING THE INTERNATIONAL OFFERING

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation for the purchase of Aramis Group shares. The offering of Aramis Group shares reserved for employees will be conducted only in countries where such an offering has been registered with the competent local authorities and/or following the approval of a prospectus by the competent local authorities or under an exemption of the requirement to prepare a prospectus or register the offering. In particular, in the United States of America, the shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933. More generally, the offering will only be conducted in countries where all required filing procedures and/or notifications have been completed and the required authorizations have been obtained. This press release and its copies are not aimed for, and therefore should not be sent to, countries in which such prospectus would not have been approved or where such an exemption is not available or in which any required filing procedures and/or notifications would not have yet been made, or in which the required authorizations would not have been obtained.

EMPLOYEE CONTACT

The beneficiaries may address all questions regarding this offering to the contact person specified in the documentation related to the subscription that has been made available to the employees.

***

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the full 2021 fiscal year, Aramis Group generated revenues of €1.36 billion, sold more than 80,000 B2C vehicles, and recorded more than 73 million visits to its websites. At the end of September 2021, the Group had more than 1,800 employees, a network of 60 agencies and three industrial refurbishing sites. Aramis Group is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

Investor contact

Alexandre Leroy
Head of investor relations
alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    BEIJING (AP) — From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. The party has made political stability paramount and says that

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Star receiver Banks, the CFL's MOP in 2019, leaves Ticats after eight seasons

    HAMILTON — Saying he "will always bleed black and gold," star receiver Brandon Banks is leaving the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after eight seasons with the CFL club. Banks set several special-teams franchise records and racked up accolades over his time with the Ticats. He was named the CFL's outstanding player in 2019 and its top special-teams player in 2015. He was a league all-star four times (2014, '15, '18, '19), a divisional all-star six times and was part of four Grey Cup finalists. Neither Bank

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism

  • Zone Time: NHL stars need to step up and call out racism in hockey

    If hockey wants to truly reckon with racism within the game, it needs its biggest NHL stars to speak up and set the tone when there are incidents of racists behaviour on the ice. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • ECHL player Panetta suspended for remainder of season after making 'racial gesture'

    The ECHL has suspended former Jacksonville Icemen forward Jacob Panetta for the remainder of the season for a "racial gesture" directed toward South Carolina Stingrays defenceman Jordan Subban in a game on Saturday. The suspension amounts to 38 games. The league said in a statement that Panetta can apply for reinstatement after March 17 pending successful completion of an education program conducted in conjunction with the NHL Player Inclusion Committee. Panetta made the gesture toward Subban, w

  • Raptors slice 34-point deficit to just four points before losing to Portland

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors needed the greatest comeback in franchise history. They fell just short. Pascal Siakam scored 28 points as the Raptors nearly overcame a 34-point deficit with an excellent second half in a 114-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Fred VanVleet added 19 points, while Gary Trent Jr. had 13 points and OG Anunoby and Chris Boucher chipped in with 11 points apiece for Toronto (22-22). Anfernee Simons had 19 points, including two big three-pointers down the s

  • Ban on transgender athletes advances in Indiana Legislature

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers advanced a Republican-backed bill Thursday that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in K-12 school sports that match their gender identity, despite mounting opposition from activists that it’s unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted. The bill would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls. But it wouldn’t prevent students who identi

  • Analysis: LeBron feels great, on pace to pass Kareem

    When LeBron James gets his sixth point on Tuesday during the Los Angeles Lakers' game at Brooklyn, it'll put him up to 36,387 in his career. That'll be exactly 2,000 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Start the countdown. It's no longer be a question of if James will pass Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, but when. At his current pace, it’s possible that James may move into the No. 1 spot by this time next season, maybe even a bit earlier. “As I’ve continued to climb the ranks,

  • Rugby Canada names Jamie Levchuk as interim chief executive officer

    Rugby Canada has appointed Jamie Levchuk interim chief executive officer while the search continues for a permanent successor for Allen Vansen. Levchuk has served as the governing body's managing director of business operations since 2020, and held senior positions with Rugby Canada and the HSBC Canada Sevens since 2015. Previous to joining Rugby Canada, Levchuk was director of events for the Vancouver Whitecaps and worked with the Rick Hanson Foundation, organizing committee for the Vancouver 2

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • What grade does Precious Achiuwa's first half deserve?

    Toronto Raptors center Precious Achiuwa was the big acquisition in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of promise and moments of confusion. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.

  • Rodgers says once he retires, he won't make any comeback

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he can’t envision coming out of retirement once he ends his playing career. Rodgers has said he hasn’t decided whether to return to the Packers, pursue a trade or retire. The three-time MVP went into more details about his future Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “One thing I would not do, 100% not do, is retire and then come back a year later,” Rodgers said. “I don’t have any desire to do that. That

  • Five members of Team Canada delegation in COVID-19 protocol ahead of Beijing Olympics

    Five members of Team Canada's delegation in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics are currently in COVID-19 protocol, the Canadian Olympic Committee said Friday. The COC announced the numbers in a release outlining its plans to share information related to COVID-19 cases. The COC said it will provide an update of the number of team members in protocol as part of its daily recaps starting Feb. 4, when the Games officially open. It will provide updates when possible leading up to the start of the O

  • Gold medallists Forrest, Ideson head up Canada's Paralympic wheelchair curling rink

    Hoping to restore its place atop the wheelchair curling podium, Canada's five-person rink headed to the Beijing Paralympics was announced on Thursday. The team will be skipped by Mark Ideson, who helped Canada win gold at Sochi 2014 before falling to bronze as skip at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Ideson, the 45-year-old from London, Ont., recently led Canada to a fifth-place finish at the 2021 world championships. "Having the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf again is amazing," he said. "That's

  • Tom Brady's return to the Bucs next season isn't a lock

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has reached the point where each game could be his last. The 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion said in late September he plans to play at least one more season, but he’s indicated several times since that returning will be a family decision. Brady is under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who host the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC divisional playoff Sunday. If the Rams beat the Buccaneers to advance to the NFC championship game, some are specula

  • What to watch: Canada resumes World Cup qualifiers vs. Honduras

    Canada looks to keep rolling when it takes on Honduras in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

  • Hockey docuseries on 1972's legendary Canada-USSR faceoff heads to CBC

    TORONTO — A four-part documentary series about 1972's legendary Canada-USSR hockey battle is bound for CBC. Producers say "Summit 72" — the series' working title — presents "the definitive story" of the legendary eight-game Summit Series, which marks its 50th anniversary this September. Each hour-long episode will examine the legacy of the Cold War-era faceoff, a nail-biter between cocky Canadian stars caught by surprise by their well-conditioned Soviet Union rivals. The docuseries is set to pre