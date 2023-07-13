Aramco Team Series Partners with FII Institute

The strategic partnership with FII Institute is set to revolutionise sports and business integration (

The Aramco Team Series presented by PIF is set to redefine the sports industry landscape by combining the power of sport and business through its new partnership with the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute. The strategic collaboration positions the Aramco Team Series as a leader in the sports world, offering unparalleled opportunities at the intersection of sports and business.

Recognising that a significant proportion of global golf fans hold senior management and leadership positions in the corporate sector, the Aramco Team Series has joined forces with FII Institute to elevate the tournament to new heights. With FII Institute as a global strategic partner, the Aramco Team Series is set to offer an unparalleled business networking opportunity that harnesses the influence of sports and corporate relationships.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

FII Institute is a leading, global non-profit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. It is focused on four key areas wherein it catalyses multiple initiatives, investments, and publications: Artificial Intelligence & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability. Over the past three years, the Institute has hosted more than 13 conferences and international summits. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) also extended its presenting partnership of the series, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to the growth and advancement of women’s golf.

PIF has committed to three further years of investment in the innovative women’s golf series

The first edition of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF and the new strategic partnership with FII Institute will launch in Riyadh later this year. Throughout the week, business leaders can look forward to engaging activities such as city-based seminars exploring topics and investment opportunities around key Aramco Team Series founding pillars of finance, industrial development, sustainability, tourism, innovation, and growing women’s sports. Other highlights include CEO breakfasts, pro-am playing opportunities, roundtable discussions, and Aramco Team Series Empower – a thought leadership panel covering women’s sports and business led by influential leaders in their fields.

With FII Institute's expertise in building engaging platforms and PIF's continued commitment, the Aramco Team Series is poised to redefine the possibilities in women's golf and establish itself as one of the world's most prestigious and innovative sporting events.

Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi, expressed his enthusiasm for the news: “We are thrilled to collaborate with the FII Institute, a leading international business platform that will elevate the status of the Aramco Team Series. Through unique offerings such as seminars, roundtable discussions, and thought leadership panels, we hope to redefine the way business is conducted in the realm of sports. We thank PIF and Aramco for their continued support for the series and look forward to achieving more success together."

Richard Attias, CEO of FII Institute, also conveyed his excitement about the partnership and added: “Partnering with the Aramco Team Series aligns with our mission of impacting humanity by building inclusive platforms for international dialogue, knowledge-sharing and partnership in a variety of sectors, including the ever-evolving world of sport, and golf in particular. The collaboration provides an excellent platform for business networking, connecting key thought leaders, and forging new relationships. Together, we will revolutionise how sport and business intersect.”

Story continues

Alexandra Armas, CEO of the Ladies European Tour (LET), commented: "We are delighted that FII is becoming a strategic partner from the Aramco Team Series – Riyadh onwards, bringing more discussions and investment into women’s golf through this partnership. This will undoubtedly support the continued momentum within our sport, with the potential to increase purses and services for our talented athletes. It’s an exciting time for women’s golf and the global sports scene.”

Khalid Zamil, Aramco Vice President of Public Affairs added: “The partnership with FII and the PIF’s renewed support are a testament to the Aramco Team Series’ role in promoting women's golf and driving its growth on a global scale. As title sponsor, Aramco is proud to be part of this journey, and we will continue to create opportunities and push boundaries to further elevate women's golf.

2022 Aramco Team Series – London Champion and Golf Saudi Ambassador, Bronte Law shared her enthusiasm for the continued support of women’s golf: "The Aramco Team Series has altered the golfing landscape for women, and I am always incredibly excited and honoured to be a part of any Aramco Team Series event. These partnerships will undoubtedly take the series to new heights, and I can't wait to see the impact they will have on women’s sports.”