Aragon MotoGP: Marquez leads Lorenzo in FP2

motorsport.com

Marquez outpaced future Honda teammate Jorge Lorenzo by 0.138s in a late-session dash.

Suzuki's Andrea Iannone had set the early pace with a 1m48.381s, and remained out front for almost the whole 45-minute duration of FP2, as leading riders focused on getting mileage with the sturdier hard rear tyre.

But when Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso emerged on the soft front and soft rear in the closing minutes, the Italian overhauled his former teammate's benchmark by over half a second, setting the new best lap of the weekend on a 1m47.835s.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow had been even quicker after three sectors, but following Dovizioso across the line the Briton came up 0.027s short.

However, fellow Honda rider Marquez then fired in a 1m47.382s to end the day quickest.

As the chequered flag flew, Lorenzo vaulted up from 11th to second, demoting his works Ducati teammate Dovizioso another spot.

Crutchlow settled for fourth, while Iannone improved at the chequered flag to snatch fifth place from Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci.

Honda's Dani Pedrosa and Nieto Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista followed in seventh and eighth respectively, although both were a second off Marquez's pace.

The factory Yamaha team underwhelmed, but both Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales sneaked into the combined classification top 10, which will determine automatic progression to the pole shootout after FP3 on Saturday.

Rossi was ninth, while Vinales stole 10th place at the death by a tenth from Marc VDS Honda rider Franco Morbidelli.

Two frequent Q2 participants - Suzuki factory rider Alex Rins and Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco - struggled, rounding out the top 17.

Avintia debutant Jordi Torres improved upon his FP1 showing but remained 24th, lapping 3.7s off Marquez's pace.

Session results:

1

93

Marc Marquez

Honda

1'47.382

 

2

99

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

1'47.520

0.138

3

4

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1'47.835

0.453

4

35

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1'47.862

0.480

5

29

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

1'47.919

0.537

6

9

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1'48.134

0.752

7

26

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

1'48.389

1.007

8

19

Alvaro Bautista

Ducati

1'48.452

1.070

9

46

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1'48.501

1.119

10

25

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

1'48.552

1.170

11

21

Franco Morbidelli

Honda

1'48.654

1.272

12

43

Jack Miller

Ducati

1'48.680

1.298

13

41

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1'48.808

1.426

14

44

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1'48.850

1.468

15

38

Bradley Smith

KTM

1'48.861

1.479

16

42

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1'48.902

1.520

17

5

Johann Zarco

Yamaha

1'48.997

1.615

18

17

Karel Abraham

Ducati

1'49.016

1.634

19

30

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

1'49.123

1.741

20

45

Scott Redding

Aprilia

1'49.441

2.059

21

12

Thomas Luthi

Honda

1'49.690

2.308

22

10

Xavier Simeon

Ducati

1'49.925

2.543

23

55

Hafizh Syahrin

Yamaha

1'49.937

2.555

24

81

Jordi Torres

Ducati

1'51.081

3.699

What to Read Next