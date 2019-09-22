Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez on brink of title after dominant win

Marquez on brink of title after dominant win

Marc Marquez put one hand on a sixth MotoGP world championship by securing a dominant victory at the Aragon Grand Prix from pole position.

The Honda rider, making his 200th grand prix start, nailed his launch off the line and was already a second clear of the field by the end of the first lap, with no one offering up even a hint of a challenge to his imperious pace.

Fabio Quartararo slotted in behind Marquez off the line on the Petronas SRT Yamaha, with Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller jumping up to third ahead of the works Yamaha of Maverick Vinales.

Miller made light work of Quartararo on the run into Turn 12 on the opening lap for second, with Marquez close to two seconds clear at the front by the third tour.

Quartararo soon came under threat from Vinales, who eventually found a way through by powering past into the Turn 16 hairpin on lap five of the 23.

Once free of the SRT rider, Vinales was able to immediately put some daylight between them and set about hunting down Miller.

The massive speed of the Ducati ensured Miller would remain a stubborn obstacle for Vinales for some time.

He finally found a way through on lap eight, using the superior edge grip of the Yamaha to execute a daring move around the outside of Miller at the Turn 4 kink.

Works Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso would get through on Miller eight laps later, and began to chip away at the one-second gap Vinales held in second.

With five laps to go, Dovizioso had wiped out Vinales's advantage, and capitalised on a slight mistake from the Yamaha rider through the Turn 14/15 chicane to blast past on the run into Turn 16 two tours later.

Marquez got his lead up to over six seconds in the latter stages to cruise to his eighth win of the season and a 98-point lead over second-placed Dovizioso, which means the upcoming Thailand race will offer up Marquez's first chance to secure a sixth MotoGP title.

Vinales's endeavours to take a podium were in vain, as Miller carved past at Turn 1 on the final lap to finish third.

Quartararo was a distant fifth ahead of Cal Crutchlow, who narrowly denied Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro a first top six finish in a year.

Valentino Rossi faded to eighth on the second works Yamaha, with Alex Rins recovering from a long lap penalty awarded to him for wiping SRT's Franco Morbidelli out at Turn 12 on lap one to claim ninth ahead of LCR's Takaaki Nakagami.

Nakagami prevailed in a fierce fight with Andrea Iannone (Aprilia), Ducati's Danilo Petrucci and Tech3's Miguel Oliveira, while Joan Mir (Suzuki) and Avintia's Tito Rabat rounded out the points.

Jorge Lorenzo was a factor for points early on, but the Honda rider faded to 20th in the end behind Aprilia wildcard Bradley Smith.

Mika Kallio's first race in place of the ousted Johann Zarco at KTM ended with a 17th-place finish, with team-mate Pol Espargaro a non-starter after fracturing his wrist in a crash on Saturday.

Race result

Pos Rider Team Laps Gap 1 Marc Marquez Honda 23 41m57.221s 2 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 23 4.836s 3 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati 23 5.430s 4 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 23 5.811s 5 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha 23 8.924s 6 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 23 10.390s 7 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 23 10.441s 8 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 23 23.623s 9 Alex Rins Suzuki 23 27.998s 10 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 23 31.242s 11 Andrea Iannone Aprilia 23 32.624s 12 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 23 33.043s 13 Miguel Oliveira Tech3 KTM 23 33.063s 14 Joan Mir Suzuki 23 33.363s 15 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati 23 36.358s 16 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati 23 41.295s 17 Mika Kallio KTM 23 42.983s 18 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati 23 43.880s 19 Bradley Smith Aprilia 23 44.279s 20 Jorge Lorenzo Honda 23 46.087s 21 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 KTM 23 47.308s - Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha 0 Retirement - Pol Espargaro KTM 0 Withdrawn

Riders' standings



Pos Rider Points 1 Marc Marquez 300 2 Andrea Dovizioso 202 3 Alex Rins 156 4 Danilo Petrucci 155 5 Maverick Vinales 147 6 Valentino Rossi 137 7 Fabio Quartararo 123 8 Jack Miller 117 9 Cal Crutchlow 98 10 Franco Morbidelli 80 11 Pol Espargaro 77 12 Takaaki Nakagami 68 13 Joan Mir 49 14 Aleix Espargaro 46 15 Andrea Iannone 32 16 Francesco Bagnaia 29 17 Miguel Oliveira 29 18 Johann Zarco 27 19 Jorge Lorenzo 23 20 Tito Rabat 18 21 Stefan Bradl 16 22 Michele Pirro 9 23 Sylvain Guintoli 7 24 Hafizh Syahrin 7 25 Karel Abraham 5 26 Bradley Smith 0 27 Mika Kallio 0





