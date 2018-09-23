Aragon MotoGP: Iannone dominates warm-up, Marquez crashes

Iannone shot up to the lead halfway through the 20-minute session with a 1m48.508s lap, and then did a 1m47.888s shortly afterwards to open up an advantage of over seven tenths.

Andrea Dovizioso closed the gap by a tenth, the Ducati rider taking second 0.649s adrift, with Honda's Marquez third.

Marquez had a crash with four minutes remaining at Turn 1, shortly followed by a fall from Iannone at the second corner and Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro at Turn 3.

Fourth-placed Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) was the last rider to be less than a second off the pace, while Valentino Rossi, who endured his joint-worst ever qualifying session on Saturday, was fifth.

The lead Yamaha rider narrowly outpaced Ducati satellite men Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto), Danilo Petrucci (Pramac) and Jack Miller (Pramac).

The top 10 was completed by Honda's Dani Pedrosa and Yamaha's Maverick Vinales as polesitter Jorge Lorenzo could only take 11th.

MotoGP debutant Jordi Torres was 23rd, less than half a second slower than his Avintia Ducati teammate Xavier Simeon.

