Aragon MotoGP: Iannone dominates warm-up, Marquez crashes

Iannone shot up to the lead halfway through the 20-minute session with a 1m48.508s lap, and then did a 1m47.888s shortly afterwards to open up an advantage of over seven tenths.

Andrea Dovizioso closed the gap by a tenth, the Ducati rider taking second 0.649s adrift, with Honda's Marquez third.

Marquez had a crash with four minutes remaining at Turn 1, shortly followed by a fall from Iannone at the second corner and Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro at Turn 3.

Fourth-placed Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) was the last rider to be less than a second off the pace, while Valentino Rossi, who endured his joint-worst ever qualifying session on Saturday, was fifth.

The lead Yamaha rider narrowly outpaced Ducati satellite men Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto), Danilo Petrucci (Pramac) and Jack Miller (Pramac).

The top 10 was completed by Honda's Dani Pedrosa and Yamaha's Maverick Vinales as polesitter Jorge Lorenzo could only take 11th.

MotoGP debutant Jordi Torres was 23rd, less than half a second slower than his Avintia Ducati teammate Xavier Simeon.

Warm-up results

1

29

 Andrea Iannone 

Suzuki

8

1'47.888

 

2

4

 Andrea Dovizioso 

Ducati

11

1'48.537

0.649

3

93

 Marc Marquez 

Honda

10

1'48.618

0.730

4

35

 Cal Crutchlow 

Honda

10

1'48.848

0.960

5

46

 Valentino Rossi 

Yamaha

11

1'48.902

1.014

6

19

 Alvaro Bautista 

Ducati

11

1'48.939

1.051

7

9

 Danilo Petrucci 

Ducati

9

1'48.941

1.053

8

43

 Jack Miller 

Ducati

10

1'48.967

1.079

9

26

 Dani Pedrosa 

Honda

11

1'49.100

1.212

10

25

 Maverick Viñales 

Yamaha

11

1'49.135

1.247

11

99

 Jorge Lorenzo 

Ducati

9

1'49.171

1.283

12

42

 Alex Rins 

Suzuki

11

1'49.184

1.296

13

30

 Takaaki Nakagami 

Honda

11

1'49.246

1.358

14

5

 Johann Zarco 

Yamaha

10

1'49.338

1.450

15

17

 Karel Abraham 

Ducati

10

1'49.364

1.476

16

41

 Aleix Espargaro 

Aprilia

9

1'49.445

1.557

17

21

 Franco Morbidelli 

Honda

11

1'49.452

1.564

18

38

 Bradley Smith 

KTM

11

1'49.516

1.628

19

55

 Hafizh Syahrin 

Yamaha

10

1'49.913

2.025

20

45

 Scott Redding 

Aprilia

11

1'50.169

2.281

21

12

 Thomas Luthi 

Honda

11

1'50.436

2.548

22

10

 Xavier Simeon 

Ducati

11

1'50.776

2.888

23

81

 Jordi Torres 

Ducati

11

1'51.258

3.370

