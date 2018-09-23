Aragon MotoGP: Iannone dominates warm-up, Marquez crashes
Iannone shot up to the lead halfway through the 20-minute session with a 1m48.508s lap, and then did a 1m47.888s shortly afterwards to open up an advantage of over seven tenths.
Andrea Dovizioso closed the gap by a tenth, the Ducati rider taking second 0.649s adrift, with Honda's Marquez third.
Marquez had a crash with four minutes remaining at Turn 1, shortly followed by a fall from Iannone at the second corner and Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro at Turn 3.
Fourth-placed Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) was the last rider to be less than a second off the pace, while Valentino Rossi, who endured his joint-worst ever qualifying session on Saturday, was fifth.
The lead Yamaha rider narrowly outpaced Ducati satellite men Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto), Danilo Petrucci (Pramac) and Jack Miller (Pramac).
The top 10 was completed by Honda's Dani Pedrosa and Yamaha's Maverick Vinales as polesitter Jorge Lorenzo could only take 11th.
MotoGP debutant Jordi Torres was 23rd, less than half a second slower than his Avintia Ducati teammate Xavier Simeon.
Warm-up results
1
29
Suzuki
8
1'47.888
2
4
Ducati
11
1'48.537
0.649
3
93
Honda
10
1'48.618
0.730
4
35
Honda
10
1'48.848
0.960
5
46
Yamaha
11
1'48.902
1.014
6
19
Ducati
11
1'48.939
1.051
7
9
Ducati
9
1'48.941
1.053
8
43
Ducati
10
1'48.967
1.079
9
26
Honda
11
1'49.100
1.212
10
25
Yamaha
11
1'49.135
1.247
11
99
Ducati
9
1'49.171
1.283
12
42
Suzuki
11
1'49.184
1.296
13
30
Honda
11
1'49.246
1.358
14
5
Yamaha
10
1'49.338
1.450
15
17
Ducati
10
1'49.364
1.476
16
41
Aprilia
9
1'49.445
1.557
17
21
Honda
11
1'49.452
1.564
18
38
KTM
11
1'49.516
1.628
19
55
Yamaha
10
1'49.913
2.025
20
45
Aprilia
11
1'50.169
2.281
21
12
Honda
11
1'50.436
2.548
22
10
Ducati
11
1'50.776
2.888
23
81
Ducati
11
1'51.258
3.370