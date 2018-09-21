Aragon MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in FP1

Home hero Marc Marquez led the first half of the 45-minute session with an early benchmark 1m48.804s, the only rider below the 1m49s barrier.

The second rider to do so was Dovizioso, who went exactly one thousandth of a second quicker than Marquez, and the factory Ducati rider did not lose the lead for the remaining 20 minutes.

Although for a brief moment the top three were separated by 0.001s when Maverick Vinales set the same time as Dovizioso, the Ducati rider then went eight tenths quicker.

He stayed ahead to top the session with his 1m48.020s, with only his future teammate Danilo Petrucci managing to get close to him with a 1m48.210s.

Jack Miller and Jorge Lorenzo completed an all-Ducati top four, but both more than seven tenths off the pace.

Vinales and Marquez were best of the rest in fifth and sixth respectively with two more Yamaha riders, Valentino Rossi and Johann Zarco, following them.

Cal Crutchlow was ninth ahead of Andrea Iannone, who had a small mechanical issue with his clutch cover during the session, Alex Rins and Espargaro brothers Pol and Aleix.

The session ended in dramatic fashion for Xavier Simeon, riding Tito Rabat's GP17 for the second weekend in a row, as his engine exploded at Turn 1 in a huge cloud of smoke.

Avintia's MotoGP debutant Jordi Torres was 24th, 4.8s slower than Dovizioso but comfortably within the 107% cut-off.

FP1 results:

1

4

 Andrea Dovizioso 

Ducati

1'48.020

 

2

9

 Danilo Petrucci 

Ducati

1'48.210

0.190

3

43

 Jack Miller 

Ducati

1'48.734

0.714

4

99

 Jorge Lorenzo 

Ducati

1'48.751

0.731

5

25

 Maverick Viñales 

Yamaha

1'48.803

0.783

6

93

 Marc Marquez 

Honda

1'48.804

0.784

7

46

 Valentino Rossi 

Yamaha

1'48.958

0.938

8

5

 Johann Zarco 

Yamaha

1'49.003

0.983

9

35

 Cal Crutchlow 

Honda

1'49.128

1.108

10

29

 Andrea Iannone 

Suzuki

1'49.241

1.221

11

42

 Alex Rins 

Suzuki

1'49.439

1.419

12

44

 Pol Espargaro 

KTM

1'49.526

1.506

13

41

 Aleix Espargaro 

Aprilia

1'49.637

1.617

14

19

 Alvaro Bautista 

Ducati

1'49.639

1.619

15

17

 Karel Abraham 

Ducati

1'49.648

1.628

16

45

 Scott Redding 

Aprilia

1'49.780

1.760

17

38

 Bradley Smith 

KTM

1'49.900

1.880

18

26

 Dani Pedrosa 

Honda

1'49.944

1.924

19

30

 Takaaki Nakagami 

Honda

1'50.070

2.050

20

12

 Thomas Luthi 

Honda

1'50.219

2.199

21

10

 Xavier Simeon 

Ducati

1'50.314

2.294

22

21

 Franco Morbidelli 

Honda

1'50.377

2.357

23

55

 Hafizh Syahrin 

Yamaha

1'50.694

2.674

24

81

 Jordi Torres 

Ducati

1'52.823

4.803

