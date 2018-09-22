Aragon MotoGP: Crutchlow tops FP3, Rossi crashes

motorsport.com

Crutchlow set the quickest time in the dying moments of the 45-minute session, the LCR Honda rider recovering from an earlier crash at Turn 2, but his 1m47.393s effort came up 0.011s shy of Marc Marquez's benchmark from FP2.

Barring an early improvement from Suzuki man Alex Rins, the combined top 10 order did not change in the opening half of the session until Crutchlow went fastest on a 1m48.041s with 20 minutes remaining.

That remained the benchmark until Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci bettered that by two tenths, but after a brief spell at the top for Marquez, Crutchlow retook first place with less than a minute left on the clock.

Jack Miller (Pramac) slotted into second, just 0.020s behind, while Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) and Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) bumped Marquez down to fifth in the FP3 order.

But Marquez's Friday effort ensures he topped the combined timesheets ahead of Crutchlow and Miller, while Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) ended up fourth overall despite not improving on his Friday time ahead of Dovizioso and Iannone.

Next up in seventh was Dani Pedrosa (Honda), ahead of Petrucci, Alvaro Bautista's Nieto Ducati and Rins, who hung on for the final automatic Q2 spot.

Missing out on a top 10 place by just 0.036s was the Yamaha of Maverick Vinales, but his teammate Valentino Rossi ended up way down in 18th, 1.5s off the pace, after crashing on his final run at Turn 2.

Bradley Smith was an encouraging 12th for KTM ahead of Franco Morbidelli's Marc VDS Honda, while Aleix Espargaro rounded out the top 15 behind the Tech 3 Yamaha of Johann Zarco.

Pol Espargaro had to be taken to the medical centre after a crash at Turn 14, with the KTM rider fracturing the left collarbone he had only just recovered from breaking last month in Brno.

The only other rider to crash was Avintia Ducati stand-in Jordi Torres, who was once again 24th and last.

FP3 results (not combined):

1

35

 Cal Crutchlow 

Honda

1'47.393

 

2

43

 Jack Miller 

Ducati

1'47.413

0.020

3

4

 Andrea Dovizioso 

Ducati

1'47.575

0.182

4

29

 Andrea Iannone 

Suzuki

1'47.604

0.211

5

93

 Marc Marquez 

Honda

1'47.606

0.213

6

26

 Dani Pedrosa 

Honda

1'47.629

0.236

7

9

 Danilo Petrucci 

Ducati

1'47.746

0.353

8

19

 Alvaro Bautista 

Ducati

1'47.891

0.498

9

42

 Alex Rins 

Suzuki

1'48.051

0.658

10

99

 Jorge Lorenzo 

Ducati

1'48.057

0.664

11

25

 Maverick Viñales 

Yamaha

1'48.087

0.694

12

38

 Bradley Smith 

KTM

1'48.096

0.703

13

21

 Franco Morbidelli 

Honda

1'48.129

0.736

14

5

 Johann Zarco 

Yamaha

1'48.154

0.761

15

41

 Aleix Espargaro 

Aprilia

1'48.397

1.004

16

17

 Karel Abraham 

Ducati

1'48.423

1.030

17

30

 Takaaki Nakagami 

Honda

1'48.450

1.057

18

46

 Valentino Rossi 

Yamaha

1'48.905

1.512

19

12

 Thomas Luthi 

Honda

1'49.259

1.866

20

55

 Hafizh Syahrin 

Yamaha

1'49.361

1.968

21

45

 Scott Redding 

Aprilia

1'49.421

2.028

22

10

 Xavier Simeon 

Ducati

1'49.564

2.171

23

44

 Pol Espargaro 

KTM

1'49.701

2.308

24

81

 Jordi Torres 

Ducati

1'51.171

3.778

