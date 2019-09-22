Aragon Moto3: Canet fights back with dominant win

Canet's title run took two massive hits in the past two races, after the Spaniard was collected by Albert Arenas at Silverstone and then retired with a bike problem at Misano.

But he dominated at Aragon and, with Dalla Porta only finishing 11th, he is only two points behind the Italian with five races left to run.

Canet led from pole position and was able to break away from the field early on as several riders battled behind him.

By the time Ai Ogura settled into second for several consecutive laps, Canet had a 2.8s lead and the Max Racing Team KTM rider, despite getting a track limits warning, was able to further extend the gap to win by 4.5s.

Second place was fiercely contested among several riders, with rookie Ogura holding the position for most of the time.

He came under pressure from Dennis Foggia late on, the Italian passing him at Turn 4 on the final lap, only to slightly run wide at the end of the backstraight and concede second to Ogura.

The Honda Team Asia rider took the first podium of his Moto3 career while VR46 KTM man Foggia matched his best result in the series with third.

Petronas Sprinta's John McPhee stole fourth from Alonso Lopez (EG0,0), who was battling for the podium positions for the whole race, on the backstraight of the final lap.

Misano winner Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58) was sixth with rookie Sergio Garcia (EG0,0) recovering from 29th on the grid to finish seventh.

Angiel Nieto Team's Albert Arenas, Gresini rider Gabriel Rodrigo and Arbolino completed the top 10.

Snipers rider Arbolino was one of Canet's closest challengers early on but dropped back in the late stages, battling with Dalla Porta.

While Dalla Porta took the chequered flag first of the pair, he was penalised one position for exceeding track limits and was classified only 11th.

Local duo Jaume Masia and Marcos Ramirez crashed out, the former declared unfit, having suffered a right radius fracture.

Four riders, Romano Fenati, Niccolo Antonelli, Kaito Toba and Can Oncu all missed the race due to injuries sustained at the previous round at Misano.

Race results:

1

44

Spain
Spain

Arón Canet

KTM

19

 

2

79

Japan
Japan

Ai Ogura

Honda

19

4.581

3

7

Italy
Italy

Dennis Foggia

KTM

19

4.663

4

17

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

John McPhee

Honda

19

4.729

5

21

Spain
Spain

Alonso López

Honda

19

4.842

6

24

Japan
Japan

Tatsuki Suzuki

Honda

19

4.947

7

11

Spain
Spain

Sergio García

Honda

19

5.085

8

75

Spain
Spain

Albert Arenas

KTM

19

5.483

9

19

Argentina
Argentina

Gabriel Rodrigo

Honda

19

5.773

10

14

Italy
Italy

Tony Arbolino

Honda

19

8.812

11

48

Italy
Italy

Lorenzo Dalla Porta

Honda

19

8.579

12

99

Carlos Tatay

KTM

19

8.90

13

71

Japan
Japan

Ayumu Sasaki

Honda

19

8.905

14

13

Italy
Italy

Celestino Vietti Ramus

KTM

19

8.970

15

84

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Jakub Kornfeil

KTM

19

9.197

16

16

Italy
Italy

Andrea Migno

KTM

19

13.455

17

40

South Africa
South Africa

Darryn Binder

KTM

19

13.551

18

12

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Filip Salač

KTM

19

13.561

19

67

Gerard Riu

KTM

19

13.790

20

10

Julian Jose

Honda

19

13.891

21

25

Spain
Spain

Raúl Fernández

KTM

19

14.197

22

32

Italy
Italy

Davide Pizzoli

Honda

19

16.586

23

82

Italy
Italy

Stefano Nepa

KTM

19

20.338

24

53

Turkey
Turkey

Deniz Öncü

KTM

19

20.870

25

22

Japan
Japan

Kazuki Masaki

KTM

19

34.135

26

54

Italy
Italy

Riccardo Rossi

Honda

19

43.083

27

69

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tom Booth-Amos

KTM

19

1'06.771

 

76

Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan

Makar Yurchenko

KTM

19

29.508

 

42

Spain
Spain

Marcos Ramirez

Honda

5

14 Laps

 

5

Spain
Spain

Jaume Masia

KTM

1

18 Laps

