Aragon Moto2: Binder wins as Bagnaia extends lead

At the start, Binder led from pole but ran wide at Turn 16 at the end of the second lap, and surrendered first place to Alex Marquez.

But Marquez was never able to pull away from Binder, and the duo was eventually joined by Bagnaia and then Pons rider Lorenzo Baldassarri.

Binder started to put increasing pressure on Marquez but, after two unsuccessful attempts, he came close to crashing with Bagnaia as he ran wide at T16 again and the duo made contact on corner exit.

Soon afterwards, Binder finally passed Marquez at Turn 12, and then quickly built a lead of a second.

Bagnaia gave up third to Baldassarri after his near-crash, and the latter even challenged Marquez for second until he ran wide at Turn 3 and dropped back to fourth.

The championship leader then passed Marquez at Turn 1 and finished second, 1.5s behind the victorious Binder.

Baldassarri also outduelled Marquez, the duo trading places three times in a single lap, for the final spot on the podium.

Marcel Schrotter (Intact GP) finished fifth ahead of MotoGP-bound riders Joan Mir (Marc VDS) and Miguel Oliveira (Ajo KTM).

Having started 18th, Oliveira spent several laps in 10th behind Simone Corsi in the early stages, and eventually finished five positions behind his title rival Bagnaia, the gap between the duo increasing to 19 points.

Mattia Pasini (Italtrans) was eighth ahead of Speed Up's Fabio Quartararo and Gresini's Jorge Navarro.

Xavi Vierge was outside of the top 10 when he crashed at Turn 5, with Danny Kent and Stefano Manzi also falling during the race.

Sam Lowes ran off-track while in 20th place, and only recovered to the very same position by the finish.

Race results:

1

41

 Brad Binder 

KTM

39'59.247

2

42

 Francesco Bagnaia 

Kalex

1.526

3

7

 Lorenzo Baldassarri 

Kalex

2.055

4

73

 Alex Marquez 

Kalex

2.396

5

23

 Marcel Schrotter 

Kalex

5.850

6

36

 Joan Mir 

Kalex

6.205

7

44

 Miguel Oliveira 

KTM

6.741

8

54

 Mattia Pasini 

Kalex

9.650

9

20

 Fabio Quartararo 

Speed Up

9.746

10

9

 Jorge Navarro 

Kalex

9.848

11

10

 Luca Marini 

Kalex

11.568

12

24

 Simone Corsi 

Kalex

13.786

13

40

 Augusto Fernandez 

Kalex

17.856

14

27

 Iker Lecuona 

KTM

19.232

15

45

 Tetsuta Nagashima 

Kalex

21.258

16

5

 Andrea Locatelli 

Kalex

21.393

17

57

 Edgar Pons 

Kalex

26.553

18

4

 Steven Odendaal 

NTS

27.747

19

87

 Remy Gardner 

Tech 3

28.339

20

22

 Sam Lowes 

KTM

31.826

21

77

 Dominique Aegerter 

KTM

32.214

22

66

Niki Tuuli 

Kalex

34.961

23

2

 Jesko Raffin 

Kalex

36.569

24

16

 Joe Roberts 

NTS

37.143

25

64

 Bo Bendsneyder 

Tech 3

42.222

26

95

 Jules Danilo 

Kalex

53.557

27

89

 Khairul Idham Pawi 

Kalex

53.675

28

18

Xavi Cardelus 

Kalex

1'14.999

Ret

97

 Xavi Vierge 

Kalex

7 Laps

Ret

21

 Federico Fuligni 

Kalex

7 Laps

Ret

52

 Danny Kent 

Speed Up

18 Laps

Ret

12

Sheridan Morais 

Kalex

18 Laps

Ret

62

 Stefano Manzi 

Suter

20 Laps

