Aragon Moto2: Binder wins as Bagnaia extends lead
At the start, Binder led from pole but ran wide at Turn 16 at the end of the second lap, and surrendered first place to Alex Marquez.
But Marquez was never able to pull away from Binder, and the duo was eventually joined by Bagnaia and then Pons rider Lorenzo Baldassarri.
Binder started to put increasing pressure on Marquez but, after two unsuccessful attempts, he came close to crashing with Bagnaia as he ran wide at T16 again and the duo made contact on corner exit.
Soon afterwards, Binder finally passed Marquez at Turn 12, and then quickly built a lead of a second.
Bagnaia gave up third to Baldassarri after his near-crash, and the latter even challenged Marquez for second until he ran wide at Turn 3 and dropped back to fourth.
The championship leader then passed Marquez at Turn 1 and finished second, 1.5s behind the victorious Binder.
Baldassarri also outduelled Marquez, the duo trading places three times in a single lap, for the final spot on the podium.
Marcel Schrotter (Intact GP) finished fifth ahead of MotoGP-bound riders Joan Mir (Marc VDS) and Miguel Oliveira (Ajo KTM).
Having started 18th, Oliveira spent several laps in 10th behind Simone Corsi in the early stages, and eventually finished five positions behind his title rival Bagnaia, the gap between the duo increasing to 19 points.
Mattia Pasini (Italtrans) was eighth ahead of Speed Up's Fabio Quartararo and Gresini's Jorge Navarro.
Xavi Vierge was outside of the top 10 when he crashed at Turn 5, with Danny Kent and Stefano Manzi also falling during the race.
Sam Lowes ran off-track while in 20th place, and only recovered to the very same position by the finish.
Race results:
1
41
KTM
39'59.247
2
42
Kalex
1.526
3
7
Kalex
2.055
4
73
Kalex
2.396
5
23
Kalex
5.850
6
36
Kalex
6.205
7
44
KTM
6.741
8
54
Kalex
9.650
9
20
Speed Up
9.746
10
9
Kalex
9.848
11
10
Kalex
11.568
12
24
Kalex
13.786
13
40
Kalex
17.856
14
27
KTM
19.232
15
45
Kalex
21.258
16
5
Kalex
21.393
17
57
Kalex
26.553
18
4
NTS
27.747
19
87
Tech 3
28.339
20
22
KTM
31.826
21
77
KTM
32.214
22
66
Niki Tuuli
Kalex
34.961
23
2
Kalex
36.569
24
16
NTS
37.143
25
64
Tech 3
42.222
26
95
Kalex
53.557
27
89
Kalex
53.675
28
18
Xavi Cardelus
Kalex
1'14.999
Ret
97
Kalex
7 Laps
Ret
21
Kalex
7 Laps
Ret
52
Speed Up
18 Laps
Ret
12
Kalex
18 Laps
Ret
62
Suter
20 Laps