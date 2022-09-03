Arab Filmmakers Tackle Taboo Subjects in Venice, Toronto Festival Films

Alissa Simon
·8 min read

This fall, Arab filmmakers will be out in force at such prestigious international fests as Venice and Toronto. Venice alone boasts six features from first- and second-time Arab directors in its official sections, plus an additional six works-in-progress at its Final Cut Production Bridge. Meanwhile, Toronto opens with “The Swimmers,” a drama from U.K. helmer Sally El Hosaini based on the journey of Syrian sisters and Olympic hopefuls Yusra and Sara Mardini, who fled the war in their home country for Germany. Yusra competed in the 2016 and 2021 Summer Olympics. An additional six Arab films will screen at the Canadian fest.

Dek: Arab filmmakers embrace genres and issues as festivals and distributors take notice

More from Variety

By Alissa Simon

This fall, Arab filmmakers will be out in force at such prestigious international fests as Venice and Toronto. Venice alone boasts six features from first- and second-time Arab directors in its official sections, plus an additional six works-in-progress at its Final Cut Production Bridge. Meanwhile, Toronto opens with “The Swimmers,” a drama from U.K. helmer Sally El Hosaini based on the journey of Syrian sisters and Olympic hopefuls Yusra and Sara Mardini, who fled the war in their home country for Germany. Yusra competed in the 2016 and 2021 Summer Olympics. An additional six Arab films will screen at the Canadian fest.

Looking at the titles chosen for top international festivals as well as the theatrical and streaming pickups of the past several years, some trends emerge in the new Arab cinema offerings. Independent film curator Rasha Salti expresses the opinion of many industry figures when she cites a “far more daring formal language, a greater variety of genres and a cinema that dares to confront the taboos of society.”

Certainly, the Venice titles illustrate this diversity and boldness. Venice Days opener “Dirty, Difficult, Dangerous,” the sophomore feature from Franco-Lebanese director Wissam Charaf, finds a fresh and appealing approach to social issues through minimalist drama and deadpan humor. Fyzal Boulifa, a U.K. helmer of Moroccan heritage, combines melodrama, neo-realism and sexual frankness to compelling effect in the story of a mother and son on the fringes of society in “The Damned Don’t Cry.” Meanwhile, “The Last Queen,” the feature debut of Franco-Algerian couple Damien Ounouri and Adila Bendimerad, is a gorgeous costume drama with a feisty feminist edge set in 1516, the time of Barbarossa’s conquest of Algiers.

Another example of confronting taboos comes from this year’s Cannes FIPRESCI prizewinner, “The Blue Caftan,” about a closeted tailor in the Casablanca medina. The film’s Moroccan producer-co-writer Nabil Ayouch and director-writer Maryam Touzani agree that Arab cinema is now tackling more sensitive subjects. “This new freedom of tone is salutary and reveals the dynamism of Arab societies,” Ayouch says. The film, which makes its North American premiere in Toronto, will be released stateside by Strand.

Talent crossing over from the Arab world to English-speaking countries is an ongoing development. One of the latest to make that journey is Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab (“Cairo 678,” “Clash”), lead director on Marvel Studios limited series “Moon Knight,” a hit for Disney+.

Diab’s breakthrough has also brought international recognition to some of his key crew, such as Emmy-nominated composer Hesham Nazih, now an AMPAS member, and Ahmed Hafez, the first Egyptian editor to be part of ACE. Meanwhile, Arab actors currently making a splash include the British-Lebanese Razane Jammal in the Netflix series “The Sandman,” Palestinian-Jordanian Tara Abboud in the upcoming Disney+ series “Culprits” and Egyptian-British Fady El Sayed in “Gangs of London.”

While it may not yet constitute a new wave, there’s a remarkable burst of filmmaking energy coming from Sudan. In 2019, producer-director-writer Amjad Abu Alala won Venice’s Lion of the Future Award, the first of many kudos, for his debut, “You Will Die At 20.” The following year, Suhaib Gasmelbari’s documentary “Talking About Trees,” which follows four “involuntarily retired” filmmakers as they try to open a cinema, launched in Berlin and claimed multiple festival prizes. Now, Egyptian film analyst Alaa Karkouti reports that his agency MAD Solutions has three Sudanese projects in the pipeline, one of which, “Goodbye Julia,” written and helmed by Mohmed Kordofani, will begin shooting in October.

Not long ago, cinemas barely existed in Saudi Arabia. Now the desert kingdom offers substantial financial support for their films and their box office figures are the highest of the Arab countries. Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF), launched in 2021, aims to be a crucial springboard for a new wave of creatives to showcase their work and network with the international industry.

RSIFF managing director Shivani Pandya Malhotra notes that the fest’s Red Sea Fund encourages and supports Arab and African filmmakers with development, production and post-production financing. “I’m delighted to see five of the films we have supported in Venice: ‘Nezouh’ and ‘Hanging Gardens’ in Horizons Extra; ‘Dirty, Difficult, Dangerous’ and ‘The Last Queen’ in Venice Days; and ‘Queens,’ which will close the Venice Critics Week,” she says.

Malhotra’s shout-out to the Red Sea Fund grantees highlights another important trend in auteur Arab cinema — not only are the films screened at festivals the products of multiple co-production countries, they may also be the beneficiaries of several festival funding schemes.

When the funding and business hubs provided by the now-shuttered Dubai and Abu Dhabi festivals ended, it was a blow to Arab filmmaking, but the transformation of the Tribeca-Doha Film Festival into the Doha Film Institute, which has funded hundreds of works, helped fill the gap.

So, too, has Egypt’s El Gouna Festival, although El Gouna is now taking a pause. Fest director Intishal Al Timimi says, “We are still preparing for our sixth edition, which has been postponed until next year.” He notes that El Gouna will still offer its annual award at Venice’s Final Cut Production Bridge and highlights the CineGouna-supported project “Hanging Gardens.”

Another new source of regional support is Jordan’s Amman International Film Festival, which recently completed its second edition with a focus on debut works. Fest director Nada Doumani, who also serves as communication manager for Jordan’s Royal Film Commission, notes that the fest offers cash prizes to the winning films and to those in development and post-production through pitching platforms in the Amman Film Industry Days.

November 2022 will see the Marrakech International Film Festival and Atlas Workshops return as in-person events. This year, the cash value of its prizes will increase to €106,000 ($107,000). Fest director Rémi Bonhomme notes, “This year, five films supported by the Workshops found their way to the A-list festival circuit: the Tunisian titles ‘Ashkal’ by Youssef Chebbi [Rotterdam] and ‘Under the Fig Trees’ by Erige Sehiri [Cannes’ Director’s Fortnight], and three Moroccan films — ‘Fragments From Heaven’ by Adnane Baraka [Locarno], and ‘Queens’ and ‘The Damned Don’t Cry’ [Venice].”

The new Arab films at Venice and their sections:

Horizons Extra

“Hanging Gardens”

Director: Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

(Iraq, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UK)

When a young rubbish picker finds an American sex doll at the Baghdad dump, he’s caught in a crossfire between commercialism and fundamentalism.

Sales: True Colors

“Nezouh”

Director: Soudade Kaadan

(U.K., Syria, France)

An allegorical tale of female emancipation that looks at war-time reality with dark humor from the director of Lion of the Future winner “The Day I Lost My Shadow.”

Sales: MK2

Venice Days

“Dirty, Difficult, Dangerous”

Director: Wissam Charaf

(France-Italy-Lebanon)

Contemporary social problems are wittily defused with offbeat humor in the love story of an Ethiopian cleaner and a Syrian refugee.

Sales: Intramovies

“The Last Queen”

Directors: Adila Bendimerad, Damien Ounouri

(Algeria, France, Saudia Arabia, Qatar, Taiwan)

The legend of Queen Zaphira provides a female perspective on a historic moment in the history of Algiers.

Sales: The Party Film Sales

“The Damned Don’t Cry”

Director: Fyzal Boulifa

(France, Belgium, Morocco)

Fatima-Zahra and her adolescent son Selim move from place to place, forever trying to outrun her latest scandal.

Sales: Charades

Critics Week, Closing Night

“Queens”

Director: Yasmine Benkiran

(France, Morocco, Belgium, Netherlands, Qatar)

A road movie stretching from Casablanca to the Atlantic coast as a trio of women lead police on a long chase through the rugged red terrain and flower-filled valleys of the Atlas.

Sales: Kinology

Final Cut, Venice Production Bridge

Fiction
“Backstage”

Directors: Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane

(Morocco, Belgium, France, Norway, Qatar, Tunisia)

An onstage provocation leaves one member of a contemporary dance troupe injured.

“Black Light”

Director: Karim Bensalah

(France, Algeria, Qatar)

Hoping to avoid deportation from France, an Algerian student takes a temporary job at a Muslim funeral parlor.

“Inshallah a Boy director Amjad Al Rasheed (Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

Inheritance laws put a grieving widow without a son at risk of losing her home.

Documentary

“A Fidai Film”

Director Kamal Aljafari

(Germany, Palestine, Qatar)

During Israel’s 1982 invasion of Beirut, forces raided the Palestinian Research Center and carted away its library.

“Land of Women”

Directors Nada Riyadh, Ayman El Amir

(Egypt, France, Denmark)

A coming-of-age tale set in a conservative Egyptian village where a group of Coptic girls form an all-female street theater troupe.

“Suspended”

Director Myriam El Hajj

(Lebanon, France, Qatar)

Lebanese director El-Hajj asks, “How can we find our place in a country that is haunted by a past that continues to pollute the present?”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Serena Williams falls at U.S. Open to Tomljanović in likely final match

    Leave it to Serena Williams to not want to go quietly, to not want this match, this trip to the U.S. Open, this transcendent career of hers, to really, truly end. Right down to what were, barring a change of heart, the final minutes of her quarter-century of excellence on the tennis court, and an unbending unwillingness to be told what wasn't possible, Williams tried to mount one last classic comeback, earn one last vintage victory, with fans on their feet in a full Arthur Ashe Stadium, cellphon

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to boost your roster

    These deep sleeper options could get you those few extra points needed for a win every week in fantasy football.

  • Ambrosie says he has received assurances from Alouettes majority ownership about club

    TORONTO — Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he has received assurances from the Montreal Alouettes majority ownership that nothing has changed with the CFL club. Minority owner Gary Stern created a huge stir Monday when he announced he was stepping away from the franchise's day-to-day operations and surrendering his spot on the CFL's board of governors. Stern and partner/father-in-law Sid Spiegel purchased the Alouettes from the CFL in January, 2020, with Spiegel taking a 75 per cent ownership st

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Blue Jays go on critical 10-game road trip with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Texas

    TORONTO — Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has a simple recipe he hopes Toronto can stick to as it winds down Major League Baseball's regular season. Schneider counted off the ingredients in his Rogers Centre office on Wednesday, the day before the Blue Jays embarked on a lengthy road trip. Good starting pitching, consistent offensive approach, clean defence, and staying healthy were his focal points. "Maybe not in that order, per se," said Schneider with a laugh. "But I think those thin