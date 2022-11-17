AR, VR, MR, and XR - What They Mean and How They'll Transform Lives

Qualcomm
·4 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Qualcomm

Qualcomm, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture
Qualcomm, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture

The way we work, play, and socialize is changing dramatically. More people than ever are working remotely, and screens have become the leading platform for learning and gaming. And this evolution has paved way to the metaverse - today, popular devices like the Meta Quest 2 seamlessly unleash you into an immersive world where you can shop, create and play games, collaborate with colleagues, explore, and more.

Defining AR, VR, MR, and XR

At Qualcomm Technologies, we're making connectivity more accessible, pushing boundaries to empower you with Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR). But what do these technologies mean and how are they poised to transform your life? Here's a forward-look:

  • AR is the technology that overlays digital content on top of the real world through a phone or a head-worn device, such as glasses or a headset.

  • VR immerses the user in a virtual environment to create believable experiences, whether they immerse the user in a real-life situation or a creative imaginary experience.

  • MR brings the best of both AR and VR together by capturing the real-world through a series of cameras and sensors - then projecting it on a display before your eyes. In MR, virtual objects are seamlessly integrated into reality for completely new experiences.

  • XR refers to all the above, and the metaverse refers to the ecosystem revolving around XR. Think of a 3D internet that you could access from anywhere through a laptop, smartphone, or headset to meet with friends, work out, play, and work.

Similar technology, different usage

AR

Since AR pushes real-time, non-disruptive information to your eyes, it can deliver information so you don't need to look at your phone, which comes in handy when a glance away might be dangerous or impractical.

The applications are endless. For example, an AR app might help you try on a garment from the comfort of home or see how a new piece of furniture looks in your living room.

Plus, visuals can be added upon cue to make a museum tour more meaningful and engaging, for example.

And soon, cyclists, skiers, and other athletes might wonder what they ever did without the safety of AR real-time data and GPS function as it keeps their atteniton on the path ahead.

Workplace benefits abound too. AR can enable remote assistance, making it easier for a technician to guide a repair process, or it can leverage precise localization data to guide technicians to the exact incident location to accelerate repair time.

VR

When you want to be fully immersed and distraction-free from the real world, VR delivers. You might use VR, for example, in gaming, working out, or training. Tripp, a recipient of the Snapdragon Metaverse-Fund, helps you mediate by providing a virtual immersive environment whereever you are - that's the beauty of VR.

MR

MR comes into play when you need to create an experience on top of an existing environment, without altering it in real life. This means it can enable a designer to showcase a home remodel in detail; an urban planner to present a new park design proposal; or an engineer experiment with a prototype while collaborating with teammates.

What to expect in the next decade

Remember how smartphones took off once there was a rich ecosystem of apps? Similarly, the same is anticipated with XR - great, easy-to-use content will quickly become the key to widespread use.

To facilitate that growth, last November we launched Snapdragon Spaces, a toolkit that enables developers and content creators to seamlessly create head worn AR applications. We're providing the technology they need to build great applications so that they can focus on what they do best: content. We also established the Snapdragon Spaces Pathfinder program to support creators and developers who bring great apps and content to life.

We're also working on wireless headsets (also called "standalone"), like the AR Smartviewer powered by Snapdragon XR2 platform with long-lasting batteries and light, sleek designs.

And to further set the stage for a digital future with AR, VR, MR, and XR experiences we're enabling hardware, chipsets, and designs that consume less power and dissipate heat. Leveraging our long-standing connectivity and AI expertise, we making sure software and apps are smooth and smart so your virtual experiences of today and tomorrow are unforgettable.

Learn more about how VR transforming the way we experience reality

Learn more about how AR is blending the physical and digital worlds

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.qualcomm.com/company/sustainability
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726752/AR-VR-MR-and-XR--What-They-Mean-and-How-Theyll-Transform-Lives

Latest Stories

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Tatum scores 43, Celtics beat Pistons for 6th straight win

    DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart added 18 points and 10 assists in Boston’s second win against Detroit in four days. The Celtics won 128-112 at home on Wednesday. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead Detroit, and rookie Jalen Ivey added a season-high 26. Marcus Bagley III made his season debut

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • New Jersey Devils beat Montreal Canadiens 5-1 for 10th straight victory

    MONTREAL — A three-goal second period helped power the New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to 10 games. After a quiet opening period at Bell Centre, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes - with a pair - scored in a span of just over 11 minutes to help the Devils take control. Jesper Bratt added an insurance goal in the third period and John Marino had an empty-netter for New Jersey (13-3-0). “It all about the team. It’s any line th

  • Brady, 1st-place Bucs back at .500, eying strong stretch run

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at .500 and feeling good about their prospects of making a strong second-half run. The Bucs (5-5) enter this week’s bye sitting alone atop the NFC South, confident they’re headed in the right direction after consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The two-game winning streak follows a stretch in which they struggled offensively and defensively while losing five of six games. “Hopefully, we’re trending forward,” coach T

  • Devils fans apologize to head coach Lindy Ruff with 'Sorry, Lindy' chant

    It sounds like Devils fans have changed their tune about head coach Lindy Ruff.

  • In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.