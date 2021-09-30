Aquila Services Group plc's (LON:AQSG) Stock Price Has Stayed Flat But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Can The Market Catch Up?

Aquila Services Group's (LON:AQSG) stock was mostly flat over the past week. However, the company's key financials probably have more to say so you may want to give the company a closer look given that stock prices usually follow the long-term financial performance of a business. In this article, we decided to focus on Aquila Services Group's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for Aquila Services Group

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aquila Services Group is:

3.2% = UK£187k ÷ UK£5.8m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Aquila Services Group's Earnings Growth And 3.2% ROE

When you first look at it, Aquila Services Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 10% either. Despite this, surprisingly, Aquila Services Group saw an exceptional 44% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Aquila Services Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.1% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is AQSG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AQSG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Aquila Services Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 68% (implying that it keeps only 32% of profits) for Aquila Services Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Additionally, Aquila Services Group has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Aquila Services Group has some positive aspects to its business. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Aquila Services Group's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

