Amazon's best-selling whitening toothbrush—with 13,873 positive reviews—is just $26, today only

Whiter teeth can be yours. (Photo: Amazon) More





You know the story: You go in for a dental checkup, lay back in the chair, and pretend you’re on a beach in Lagos. The hygienist pokes around while you focus on the crash of the waves and the salty air on your skin. Then, in walks the dentist, who takes one look inside your mouth and lets out a big sigh. Beach fantasy over.

“Your teeth are badly stained from the best things in life, like dark roast coffee and delicious red wine,” he laments. “You’ve got plaque in every nook and cranny. If only you had a good electric toothbrush.” Enter the AquaSonic Black Series Smart Toothbrush—a top-rated, premium electric toothbrush that’s 30 percent off all day long on Amazon. (Got a family? The AquaSonic Duo Dual Handle Ultra system, which has two bases and 10 brush heads, is 49 percent off today.)

The AquaSonic smart toothbrush hunts down and eliminates plaque, even between tight teeth. With a motor that delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute, it removes up to ten times more build-up than an ordinary toothbrush. It also has a whitening mode that inverts the frequency to buff away stains on the surface of your teeth.

And if your sensitive mouth makes eating ice cream a struggle, the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush has you covered. Thanks to its four brush modes, you get settings for sensitivity, deep cleaning, gum massage and even whitening.

It even comes with a handy travel case. (Photo: Amazon) More

The included travel case makes it easy to bring the electric toothbrush along on your next adventure. You also get an extra eight brush heads—no more shelling out piles of cash for replacement heads like with other brands (cough, cough Sonicare cough, cough).

With the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush, you’ll walk into your next dental appointment with your head held high. Instead of an exasperated sigh, your dentist will give you a smile, a thumbs up, and a gold star.

Make your dentist—and your mouth—happy with the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush. The set, including brush, travel case, and extra brush heads—which usually runs $37 — is available at this moment for only $25 till midnight.

Shop it: AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush, $26 (was $37), amazon.com

