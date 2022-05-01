Aquarius Tarot Horoscopes: May 2022

Aquarius, are you ready for 2022? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help you navigate the year ahead. Time to move onward and upward on your path to discovering your highest vibrational self this year.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

May 2022

Four of Wands: Oh my, Aquarius. If you’ve been waiting for the feeling of alignment to take place in your life, May is it! You are going to be blessed with connections and opportunities of all kind that just “fit.” You could also be stepping into reaching your health goals (physically, mentally, emotionally) that you’ve been working on. Try to treat yourself well this month and your external reality will mirror that back to you. An example could be that once you have proper work-life balance, you will find love. Once you start treating your body well with foods and movement that feel good to it, you will attract healthy friendships. The possibilities for you are endless over the next few weeks.

If you’ve also been struggling to work through past pain, know that you are safe to do so now. You may have an opportunity to go on a retreat, vacation, or getaway that will leave you feeling more safe and supported than ever before. Open your heart to the possibility of living without this heavy pain, and you may like what’s on the other side of this perspective shift.

April 2022

The Hierophant: Tradition, commitment, dedication…these words may all spark a bit of fear inside of you, Aquarius, but they are all simply rooted in consistency. If you can create a healthy relationship with consistency and look at it as a long-term investment rather than boredom or lack of freedom, then you will, funny enough, be set free. You’ve struggled so long to keep things lively and spontaneous, but your spirit is asking you to create a relationship to stillness. What is it that you truly fear will resurface when you don’t keep yourself excessively busy or distracted? If you can get to the bottom of this and ask those inner demons to sit down at the table and have a cup of tea with you, you’ll see that they weren’t so big and scary to begin with. However, running away from them will only cause them to scream more loudly until you finally pay them some attention.

You could also see some big changes happening within your family (either your family of origin or your chosen family)—perhaps a marriage, pregnancy, or big move for someone. Make sure that you are reacting from a place of love when the news is shared with you. You won’t want to have to explain yourself for years to come. And remember, your time will come someday to be the one looking for others’ support, so try to be supportive while you’re being confided in, my water bearers. You are, of course, the ones holding it all together for the rest of us!

March 2022

The Star: My dearest water-bearing Aquarians, you are being blessed in the month of March with something you have wished for for a very long time. There were many nights where the world felt like a dark, bleak, and even hopeless space, but you will start to see the light at the end of this long tunnel as your blessing arrives in the form of wealth. This could be financial wealth or wealth of the heart—only you will know what you’ve been hoping for all of these years. If you’ve recently struggled with self-acceptance, you will start to make breakthroughs in your confidence and finally let go of long-standing insecurities. No longer will you feel plagued with self-doubt, reclusion, or distrust of others. You will find that the people you surround yourself with will be more supportive and inclusive with you than ever before. So much of your life will begin shifting that you may not recognize the version of you that ends this month!

You may change something about your outer appearance that sparks a realization of how quickly your life can change. Whether this is a new tattoo, piercing, hair style, wardrobe, or approach to your physical health, just know that you are forever allowed to change the way you show up to better represent who you are on the inside. This sense of control over your appearance may even spark the realization that you can change much more about your life and wind you up in a new job, relationship, home, or city by the end of the month. Be ready to become the newest version of you—like You 2.0, it comes with slight bug fixes and performance issues getting addressed!

February 2022

The Hermit: My dear Aquarians, what’s got you up in your head? You’ll benefit from letting your thoughts out onto paper. (I like the Spirit Daughter Daily Journal and Moon workbooks for your solar season, and the Leo Full Moon workbook to help balance, align, and release what’s holding you back.) Without some way to keep track of all of your achievements, hold yourself accountable, and work through your emotions, you’ll miss out on all of the growth you’ve welcomed into your life!

It seems that you have been feeling isolated and maybe even a bit rejected by those around you. Remember that someone loving you and you feeling loved by someone are two totally separate experiences. It’s okay for you to take a breather from your partner, friend group, family, or community in order to clear the murky waters that keep you from feeling appreciated. But once you open the channels of your heart back up, make sure you give yourself permission to reengage with the right people. You are not alone, even at your loneliest. It’s not a punishment to spend some time in solitude; in fact, that may be just what your soul is aching for. Give yourself some grace in the month of February to recalibrate your mind, your heart, and your spirit so you can hit the town again, but this time: brighter and better than ever before!

January 2022

Eight of Wands: My water-bearer, you are stepping into the new year prepped and ready for success! If you’ve been questioning your path, this month will remind you of how deeply you can trust your own judgment. There is nothing that can get in the way of your growth this month. I see your finances soaring to new heights, relationships deepening with more meaningful conversations, and sense of self strengthening as you change your inner narrative from “Am I enough?” to “I am more than enough.”

If you’ve been looking to travel, this month will grant you a perfect opportunity for a trip (or two). Whether it’s a short drive one town over or a 10-hour flight, you will benefit from changing your environment for a few days. You may even feel inspired to move to the place you visit, so keep an open mind when you’re exploring. You never know what (or who) you might find! Allow January to pleasantly surprise you by getting out of the house and making yourself available to receive blessings from the Universe. You can’t meet the people who will change your life from your couch, but if that’s your game plan, get your fingers ready to swipe right. You cannot avoid what’s meant for you!

