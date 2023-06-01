Aquarius Tarot Horoscopes: June 2023

Aquarius, are you ready for 2023? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help you navigate the year ahead. Time to move onward and upward on your path to discovering your highest vibrational self this year. Let your tarot horoscopes show you the best way forward.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign with your monthly tarot horoscope, Aquarius. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is an astrologer, tarot reader, and writer based out of Los Angeles whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

June 2023

Six of Cups: Aquarius, there is child-like energy all around you in the month of June, and I love to see this! It seems like your inner child is ready to come back out and play, and it would benefit you greatly if you gave them the space to roam free. This might look like going to an arcade, taking a trip to an all-inclusive resort, having a game night with friends, or even just dancing in the mirror to your favorite childhood songs. Whatever you decide to do, you are being called to let go of the rigid mask that you’ve had on for far too long and finally let yourself let loose again. And it would do you well to invite others into the mix as well, so maybe make that a dance party in the mirror with your friends.

If you’ve been called to try a new hobby or travel to a new place, you might want to look deeper into this desire as well. Remember, we have those guttural urges and intuitive hits for a reason. We can’t always predict who we’ll meet when we go somewhere new, but I can almost guarantee you that you’ll pick up something useful along the way of a new adventure. Your curious inner child never needed to be locked away, they simply needed to be assigned to the right role in your life.

May 2023

king-of-cups-tarot.jpg

King of Cups: Dear Aquarius, it seems your heart is expanding in May, and it has the potential to stay that big and beautiful for the rest of your days. I see new people coming into your life who can remind you of why you are here. It’s a time for romantic relationships to deepen or friendships to turn into family, or you may even feel a deeper sense of connection from your family or the family of a loved one who welcomed you in. The King of Cups is all about actualizing your path to emotional fulfillment, so look for May to be a love-filled few weeks.

You may also have the opportunity to go somewhere that awakens your sense of gratitude for life. If you’ve been thinking about taking a trip or going on a retreat, this month is a good time to reset and reconnect with your inner voice. Who knows, you might even consider bringing a special someone along as the suit of cups deals with love and emotions. Stay open to the endless opportunities that are at your fingertips this month.

April 2023

ace-of-pentacles.jpg

Ace of Pentacles: Aquarius, I see the month of April granting you a powerful and momentous wish fulfillment. Is there something that you’ve been hoping and praying for? It may finally come to fruition soon—and it seems you’re going to see the light at the end of the tunnel this month. So keep up the momentum by enacting daily habits that you enjoy doing. For example, if you’re struggling with your skin, try out a new serum or face mask that brings you a dewy afterglow. Even something as simple as seeing yourself in the mirror looking happy and healthy can assist you in finding motivation to keep going.

Story continues

You would also do well this month to make clear, easy-to-understand action plans for each of your goals. Try not to go overboard, as you could overwhelm yourself, but pick three to five goals that are deeply important to you and then three to five action steps for each of them. You can even add these action steps to your calendar so you'll be reminded to do these things weekly. The process to getting where you’re trying to go doesn’t have to feel as daunting as it has in recent months, Aquarius. Be your biggest supporter rather than your biggest hindrance in April and beyond. You may be pleasantly surprised with the results you have by the end of the month…and who knows, maybe you’ll want to keep this approach to your goals around.

March 2023

Four of Pentacles: Dearest Aquarius, it seems you might finally be in the headspace to recognize the holes in the bottom of your boat and make some actionable changes. This month you are going to be gifted the chance to change how you’ve been moving through the world. It seems for some of you this will require a severing of connection from work or personal connections that are using and undervaluing you. Your talents stretch far beyond people who are confused about how valuable you truly are. Let yourself let go of the people you’ve outgrown in order to get yourself around the types of people and opportunities that will take you to where you’ve been trying to go with ease.

Remember, one of the worst tricks we can play on ourselves is thinking that suffering and grinding are inevitable parts of our success. Quite the contrary—it seems March will show you that, when you align yourself with the right situations, your success comes very easily, Aquarius. Go there instead.

February 2023

the-magician-tarot.jpg

The Magician: Ah, Aquarius, I see you reaping the benefits of your past chapters this month, and it seems your power is nearly unstoppable. If you’ve just recently entered a new chapter of your life (schooling, where you live, your job, a relationship, parenthood, or something else deeply important to you), this will be the month to celebrate with those around you. You are conquering your fears of being seen, held, and supported by others, and it’s going to help you get to where you are trying to go. Remember, the ways in which we heal and open our hearts are not always so easily translated into the benefits we reap. For example, learning to hold others accountable and only surrounding yourself with healthy relationships may inadvertently (and positively) impact your career. Life is intrinsically connected, Aquarius, and many of you will start to see that more than ever before in February. Your superpower is being able to see the future before most others; this can be isolating, but it feels deeply rewarding once others finally catch the same wave. Be patient and continue to believe in your vision. This is not the time to give up. Better yet, invite more people into your dreams and allow them to play vital roles as you all band together to bring these dreams to life.

January 2023

strength.jpg

Strength: Dear Aquarius, this month is proving to be a powerful one for you. Not just from a new year, but from a new perspective that you have about yourself and your own capabilities. It seems that a project that you planted seeds for many moons ago may be finally coming to fruition. You’re meant to step into the limelight this year, and January is proving to be a great representation of how the rest of your year is going to go! There is no better time than the present to put yourself out on a limb and pitch your ideas to the right people.

Take this opportunity to network and start to surround yourself with people who inspire you. Instead of running yourself crazy trying to make time for everyone and everything, start to approach your life with more discernment, Aquarius. Give yourself the chance to declutter your life once and for all, and let yourself move into this new year with a sense of lightness and true purpose. You would do well to incorporate more creative hobbies, travel, and adventure. Start in January, and let the ball keep rolling in that direction all year long.

Originally Appeared on Glamour