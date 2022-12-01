Aquarius Tarot Horoscopes: December 2022

Aquarius, are you ready for 2022? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help you navigate the year ahead. Time to move onward and upward on your path to discovering your highest vibrational self this year.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign with your monthly tarot horoscope, Aquarius. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram and Twitter.

December 2022

two-of-wands.jpg

Two of Wands: With a fork in the road, your decision on which path to follow will lead you into polar opposite places, dear Aquarius. You can either use December to get yourself into the rooms that you’ve always dreamed of being in, or put yourself into a victimized state of mind and stray away from the life that you desire. The choice is yours, but understand that the reason you have historically chosen to be in disadvantageous circumstances is not something to dwell on, rather it’s to learn from.

Think about the last time that you felt tongue tied, paralyzed in fear, or completely unable to move forward into a healthier situation. Now release the idea that every challenge will feel like that. You are free to make better decisions for the present day version of yourself and December will hand you many opportunities to do so. It may feel like regression, but if you are open to taking two steps forward in order to take ten leaps ahead, your career, close circle, and inner voice will all thank you.

November 2022

ace-of-cups-tarot-embed.jpg

Ace of Cups: Aquarius, the month of November is going to be filled with opportunities to connect with new people who truly understand you and see you for who you really are. You may be expanding your family (whether that’s children, pets, or close friends that feel like chosen family) or your stance in your community. Reach out to like-minded people, and you may gain a sense of belonging and support in November like never before.

This may come as an unexpected meeting, combining friend groups, new partnership, or work connections. However these people arrive to you, be willing to open up the door to your heart and know that you do not need to be guarded or skeptical in order to test others’ motives or loyalty. You will actually benefit from putting your guard down and trusting your own discernment! Who knows where this chance meeting may lead you….

October 2022

six-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Six of Swords: My water bearers, the month of October is going to be a month of letting go and breaking ties with a past version of yourself that you no longer resonate with. It’s okay to feel your feelings authentically. However, getting stuck in shame and embarrassment is a mere waste of your time and energy after the emotion itself has passed. Let go of punishing yourself and allow this month to be one of compassion. You are fruitful and the life that you are being called toward is one that is much softer and gentler than the chapters that came before this.

If there are friends, family, or colleagues who are unsupportive of your growth and happiness, you will need to leave them behind in order to get to where you’re going. Regardless of how long and deeply you’ve connected with certain people, be willing to cut the wrong ones out when the time arrives. On the other side, you will find a community more supportive than you could have ever imagined. During the full moon in Aries, think about joining a new like-minded community like Astrology Club on Spotify, or a local yoga studio. The opportunities are endless for you to branch out and become the best version of yourself in the present.

September 2022

five-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Five of Swords: My water bearers, it seems September is bringing a bit of inner conflict between where you are and where you want to be. When you take a step back and start to truly listen to where this judgmental voice is coming from, I think you’ll be surprised to realize that it’s not your own voice pushing this harsh narrative. Let yourself separate from your worries, doubts, and fears by focusing more intently on the aspects of life that are going well—if not better than you could have expected!

You are allowed to celebrate the positive parts of your life while others are still in progress. When you start to invite others in to celebrate your wins (big or small), you will start to see how much happier you are overall. Don’t shy away from opportunities this month to make your milestones known to the people closest to you. Let them all join in and express how proud they are of you. I know I am!

August 2022

the-magician-tarot.jpg

The Magician: It seems that your past is circling back around to remind you of a few things: You are capable, you are strong, and you are in a new space now to deal with things differently. If you’ve been feeling like you’re simply looping through life, it’s time to take your blinders off and finally shed some light on where you need to hold yourself accountable. In order to break out of the hamster wheel, you need to be willing to forgo old, knee-jerk reactions to the people and scenarios around you.

Trying new forms of self-care (therapy, meditation, journaling, more vulnerable conversations, spending time with insightful folks) will be the key to your success. Remember, if you don’t let yourself be supported, you will only ever get out of life what you can do (or gain) transactionally. However, if you let other people support and assist you, it becomes a team effort with much better results.

July 2022

the-world-tarot-embed.jpg

The World: Aquarius, the month of July is going to be one that you will never forget. You are being blessed with everything in your life feeling as though it has finally come full circle. Be ready for the parts of your journey that you once resented or the people that you felt you had unfinished business with to finally come to a close. You are tying up loose ends in July that will make you feel brand-new going forward. Almost like a reset button but even better, because you don’t have to wipe your entire story away. You just get to close the door on it and finally feel at peace with it all.

For some, you will be leaving an unhealthy environment that has stunted your growth for far too long. Whether it be a home, a romantic relationship, a friend or family dynamic, or a job—know that you are making the right choice for everyone involved by removing yourself from what no longer feels aligned. Within this, there is a beautiful life lesson: The temporary nature of things does not reduce their value. In other words, it’s okay for things to not last forever. Try to see the beauty in what this person or situation brought to your life during the time of their presence. But be willing to let go, with grace, once the rope has run out. I promise that the chapter ahead will be filled with new opportunities for love and happiness. You can bet on that.

June 2022

the-fool-tarot.jpg

The Fool: My water bearers, you will be faced with a moment in June where you can either stay the course or change the trajectory of your life completely. If you’ve been contemplating a big shift in your career or studies, now will be the perfect moment to consider taking action. There isn’t a single thing that can stand in the way of your innovative spirit except for your own self. Allow the inner battle to quiet as you run toward the cliff’s edge and dive off into the next chapter of your life.

If there’s been a rift within your family, this month will allow you to gain clarity from stepping outside of the usual parameters and saying how you truly feel. Remember, insanity is doing the same thing over and over while expecting different results. In terms of love this month? Why not try being the one who takes initiative, and see how things pan out.

May 2022

four-of-wands-tarot.jpg

Four of Wands: Oh, my, Aquarius. If you’ve been waiting for the feeling of alignment to take place in your life, May is it! You are going to be blessed with connections and opportunities of all kind that just fit. You could also be stepping into reaching your health goals (physically, mentally, emotionally) that you’ve been working on. Try to treat yourself well this month, and your external reality will mirror that back to you. An example could be that once you have proper work-life balance, you will find love. Once you start treating your body well with foods and movement that feel good to it, you will attract healthy friendships. The possibilities for you are endless over the next few weeks.

If you’ve also been struggling to work through past pain, know that you are safe to do so now. You may have an opportunity to go on a retreat, vacation, or getaway that will leave you feeling more safe and supported than ever before. Open your heart to the possibility of living without this heavy pain, and you may like what’s on the other side of this perspective shift.

April 2022

the-hierophant.png

The Hierophant: Tradition, commitment, dedication…these words may all spark a bit of fear inside of you, Aquarius, but they are all simply rooted in consistency. If you can create a healthy relationship with consistency and look at it as a long-term investment rather than boredom or lack of freedom, then you will, funny enough, be set free. You’ve struggled so long to keep things lively and spontaneous, but your spirit is asking you to create a relationship to stillness. What is it that you truly fear will resurface when you don’t keep yourself excessively busy or distracted? If you can get to the bottom of this and ask those inner demons to sit down at the table and have a cup of tea with you, you’ll see that they weren’t so big and scary to begin with. However, running away from them will only cause them to scream more loudly until you finally pay them some attention.

You could also see some big changes happening within your family (either your family of origin or your chosen family)—perhaps a marriage, pregnancy, or big move for someone. Make sure that you are reacting from a place of love when the news is shared with you. You won’t want to have to explain yourself for years to come. And remember, your time will come someday to be the one looking for others’ support, so try to be supportive while you’re being confided in, my water bearers. You are, of course, the ones holding it all together for the rest of us!

March 2022

the-star-tarot.png

The Star: My dearest water-bearing Aquarians, you are being blessed in the month of March with something you have wished for for a very long time. There were many nights where the world felt like a dark, bleak, and even hopeless space, but you will start to see the light at the end of this long tunnel as your blessing arrives in the form of wealth. This could be financial wealth or wealth of the heart—only you will know what you’ve been hoping for all of these years. If you’ve recently struggled with self-acceptance, you will start to make breakthroughs in your confidence and finally let go of long-standing insecurities. No longer will you feel plagued with self-doubt, reclusion, or distrust of others. You will find that the people you surround yourself with will be more supportive and inclusive with you than ever before. So much of your life will begin shifting that you may not recognize the version of you that ends this month!

You may change something about your outer appearance that sparks a realization of how quickly your life can change. Whether this is a new tattoo, piercing, hair style, wardrobe, or approach to your physical health, just know that you are forever allowed to change the way you show up to better represent who you are on the inside. This sense of control over your appearance may even spark the realization that you can change much more about your life and wind you up in a new job, relationship, home, or city by the end of the month. Be ready to become the newest version of you—like You 2.0, it comes with slight bug fixes and performance issues getting addressed!

February 2022

the-hermit-tarot.png

The Hermit: My dear Aquarians, what’s got you up in your head? You’ll benefit from letting your thoughts out onto paper. (I like the Spirit Daughter Daily Journal and Moon workbooks for your solar season, and the Leo Full Moon workbook to help balance, align, and release what’s holding you back.) Without some way to keep track of all of your achievements, hold yourself accountable, and work through your emotions, you’ll miss out on all of the growth you’ve welcomed into your life!

It seems that you have been feeling isolated and maybe even a bit rejected by those around you. Remember that someone loving you and you feeling loved by someone are two totally separate experiences. It’s okay for you to take a breather from your partner, friend group, family, or community in order to clear the murky waters that keep you from feeling appreciated. But once you open the channels of your heart back up, make sure you give yourself permission to reengage with the right people. You are not alone, even at your loneliest. It’s not a punishment to spend some time in solitude; in fact, that may be just what your soul is aching for. Give yourself some grace in the month of February to recalibrate your mind, your heart, and your spirit so you can hit the town again, but this time: brighter and better than ever before!

January 2022

Eight of Wands: My water-bearer, you are stepping into the new year prepped and ready for success! If you’ve been questioning your path, this month will remind you of how deeply you can trust your own judgment. There is nothing that can get in the way of your growth this month. I see your finances soaring to new heights, relationships deepening with more meaningful conversations, and sense of self strengthening as you change your inner narrative from “Am I enough?” to “I am more than enough.”

If you’ve been looking to travel, this month will grant you a perfect opportunity for a trip (or two). Whether it’s a short drive one town over or a 10-hour flight, you will benefit from changing your environment for a few days. You may even feel inspired to move to the place you visit, so keep an open mind when you’re exploring. You never know what (or who) you might find! Allow January to pleasantly surprise you by getting out of the house and making yourself available to receive blessings from the Universe. You can’t meet the people who will change your life from your couch, but if that’s your game plan, get your fingers ready to swipe right. You cannot avoid what’s meant for you!

Originally Appeared on Glamour