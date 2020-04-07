Aquarius Surgical Technologies Announces Covid-19 Support Program for Current and Prospective Clients

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) ("ASTI" or "the Company"), an exclusive provider of disruptive surgical laser systems in the field of urology, today announced that it is sponsoring two unique programs related to COVID-19, which will give surgery centres and hospitals immediate access to the equipment required to deliver essential urinary procedures.

Gordon Willox, Founder and President of ASTI, commented: "We are committed to supporting the continued quality and availability of care for urology patients in need. We are also confident that this proactive approach and compelling offer to our target market will further facilitate ASTI's market growth."

Covid-19 Relief Program - This placement program includes the low-fee HYPHO High Performance Long Pulse holmium laser and a fiber of any size. For clients who have an immediate requirement to deal with essential surgeries and have limited capacity, this laser, which runs on 110V power and can work in any room, can be made immediately available on a cost-per-case basis, including the fiber at a fraction of the cost of capital acquisition or mobilizing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Covid-19 Deferred Payment Program - Designed for clients who have previously planned to upgrade old technology or purchase new equipment and have temporarily delayed their decision due to COVID-19, this program defers lease/placement payments for one full year from the date of installation. In this regard, hospitals and surgical centres will be able to continue with their original plans and outfit their facilities without delay to proactively deal with the backlog of patients that is growing consistently, without the requirement to pay for one full year.

The unavoidable delay of many elective (as opposed to essential) urinary procedures will inevitably lead to a backlog and increase in demand for ASTI systems and consumables in the near future, from customers challenged with both over-capacity and budgetary issues. ASTI's proactive strategy to address the projected demand for resources will facilitate market growth by removing the barriers to entry for the potential customers with emerging immediate requirements and/or for those who may have delayed their purchase initiated prior to the outbreak.

Story continues

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies (ASTI: CSE) is an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions also include clinical education, service, support and maintenance. ASTI is focused on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs. Learn more by visiting ASTI's website https://aquariussurgical.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Gordon Willox, President

Phone: 844-441-9090

Phone: 905-853-9090

gordonwillox@live.ca

Cathy Hume, Investor Relations

Phone: 416-868-1079 x 251

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

SOURCE: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/584176/Aquarius-Surgical-Technologies-Announces-Covid-19-Support-Program-for-Current-and-Prospective-Clients



