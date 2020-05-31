Aquarius monthly horoscope

Photo credit: Elle UK

June:

Lucky Days: 1, 2, 10, 11, 29

Yucky Days: 3, 4, 17, 18, 25

Colour: Chevron

Celebrity Icon: Alicia Keys

June is a month you’ll think about for a long time to come, Aquarius – it’s historic in so many ways. With both Mercury Retrograde and eclipse season converging, it may feel like you’re living through chaos, but Truth with a capital T is at the heart of it all. A Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius arrives on the 5th in your social zone. Burn off any toxic feelings or negativity about failed friendships or goals you’ve not yet achieved.

The last six months haven’t been easy – but 2020 is half-over now and you need to release anything you’re still carrying. When the planet of talking and thinking reverses course in your work zone on the 18th, it’s no ordinary Mercury Retrograde. Details will likely be mislaid, so read and review everything carefully, but more importantly, search for deeper meaning in your daily life. With the Sun dipping into the same part of your horoscope on the 20th (on the magical Summer Solstice) everyday rituals are a major theme for you during the next four weeks.

This is further elucidated by the New Moon/Solar Eclipse in Cancer the next morning – the final eclipse in a series that’s moved through this part of your chart for the last two years. This is more than just a schedule-change, Aquarius. Venus Retrograde finally ends in your romance zone on the 25th, so you may soon forget about those exes you’ve been texting since early May, if you haven’t already. Mars blasts into fiery Aries on the 27th, and he’ll heat up your communication zone all the way through fall. You’ve got plenty to say, Aquarius – just make sure no one gets burned along the way.

May:

Lucky Days: 5, 6, 13, 14, 23

Yucky Days: 1, 2, 7, 8, 21

Colour: Multi

Celebrity Icon: Doutzen Kroes

This month is about the bigger picture, Aquarius. Why are you here on earth and what is your mission statement? The Full Moon lights up your career zone on the 7th, showing you the fruits of your labors from last November until now. Look how far you've come, darling. May also brings the opportunity to review, revamp and renovate many life arenas compliments of three planets retrograding back-to-back. Saturn tracks backward in your stars starting on the 11th, asking you to rethink your whole approach to your life over the next few months; so much reflection is necessary now. Next, Venus goes retrograde in your house of love and creativity on the 13th, giving you the chance to revamp your artistic style and approach to romantic matters through late June. And last but not least, Jupiter follows suit in your house of rest, retreat and imagination on the 14th. You have big ideas but they need proper incubation and structure in order to bring them out into the world. All of that gets underway this month and the process will complete by late this year. Just pace yourself, Aquarius luv. Use the New Moon on the 22nd to set intentions for your next six months of creative projects or love affairs.

