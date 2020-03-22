Aquarius daily horoscope

Photo credit: Elle UK

Sunday 22, March

The planet of war and the planet of raw power are conjunct in your dream zone today, and that's an extremely intense pairing for your delicate psyche. You might feel like all of the stress of the last week is boiling over. But the good news is that once you take a breath and let it go, there's something much fresher and freer around the bend.

Saturday 21, March

What an important day for you, Aquarius - one of the most intense dates in 2020. Saturn, the Cosmic Taskmaster, is moving into your own stars for the first time in nearly thirty years. It's powerful and puts you at the centre of everything - but note that your ego may be tested during the next few years.

Friday 20, March

The Sun is now officially in Aries and it's the first day of spring - you've waited a long time for this season to arrive. Your communication zone is lit up for the next four weeks so make sure to say everything with intention - try not to blow things out of proportion. Your brain is on fire, luckily, so you'll be able to think things through.

Thursday 19, March

The Sun has spent the last thirty days in your house of possessions and values, and oh, what a deep experience it's been! During Mercury Retrograde and Pisces season, you had a lot to think about in terms of what's really important, Aquarius. Take a moment to integrate those lessons on this last day of winter.

Wednesday 18, March

The Moon is in your house of dreams and retreat today - offering you a very good excuse to stay in bed all day, if at all possible. If you can't take a day off, definitely put some space between you and the people in your life because you need to look within right now - that's where the answers are.

Tuesday 17, March

With the Moon in your dream zone for the next few days, you're able to contemplate your deepest depths rather than remain on the surface. There's no room to be cold or distant, even if you're not able to be physically close to those you love. This is a moment to understand your own psyche and listen to the messages coming from deep in your soul, Aquarius.

Monday 16, March

The communication planet finally went direct last week, but there are still some important post-retrograde questions that you need answers for, Aquarius. The good news is that Mercury is leaving your stars and returning to the degree it was in at the beginning of March. Clarity is imminent.

