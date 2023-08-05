Aquaman director James Wan recovering after being rushed to ER: 'Extremely rough and scary'

Aquaman director James Wan is "on the mend" after a recent visit to the emergency room resulted in an extended stay in the hospital.

On Thursday, Wan's Instagram story featured a photo of the 46-year-old filmmaker in a hospital bed with an IV in his arm. Details of his exact health issue were not disclosed.

"It has been an extremely rough and scary couple of days and nights," a caption began.

James Wan attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "M3GAN" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images

The caption continued, "You never want to rush to ER in the middle of the night and then have to stay in the hospital. Cedars Sinai is truly the best!! The best doctors, nurses, technicians, just the most wonderful people. James is safe now and on the mend."

The original post is not longer available on Wan's Instagram, but fan accounts shared screenshots of it on Twitter.

Prayers up for James Wan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JxG2SvypF — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) August 3, 2023

Reps for Wan did not immediately respond to EW's request for further information.

The director is currently working on Warner Bros.' Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom starring Jason Momoa as the titular DC superhero, which is supposed to hit theaters Dec. 20.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: