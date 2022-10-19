‘Aquaman’ Actor Temuera Morrison to Reunite With Jason Momoa in Apple TV+ Historical Drama ‘Chief of War’

Temuera Morrison will star alongside Jason Momoa in the Apple Original limited series “Chief of War,” reuniting with his “Aquaman” co-star. The historical drama series — also written, created and executive produced by Momoa — will trace the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an Indigenous perspective.

Morrison, a veteran New Zealand actor, will play King Kahekili, the king of Maui.

Also Read:

‘CSI’ Producer Carol Mendelsohn, Julie Weitz Ink Broadcast Deal With Fox Entertainment

The nine-episode limited series is co-created by Thomas Pa’a Sibbett and produced by Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content) and Chernin Entertainment. Along with Sibbett and Momoa, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Doug Jung executive produce, with the lattermost serving as showrunner. Justin Chon will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.

“Chief of War” follows the worldwide success of Apple TV+’s Momoa vehicle “See,” which just debuted its series finale. The sci-fi show, set in a time when humankind has lost its vision, centered on a father (Momoa) to two twins, who have to be safeguarded against a threatened queen.

In addition to the “Aquaman” franchise, where he portrays the father to Momoa’s title hero, Morrison has appeared in “Star Wars” films like “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith,” as well as the recent Disney+ shows “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” where he starred as the title character. One of his best-known credits is “Once Were Warriors,” the crime drama that became his home country’s highest grossing movie of all time. Next up, he’ll reprise his role as Tom Curry in 2023’s “The Flash” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Also Read:

Did Olivia Wilde Just Reveal Her ‘Special’ Salad Dressing Made for Harry Styles?