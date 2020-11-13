‘Aquaman 2': Stupid Petition to Get Amber Heard Fired Definitely Failed, Actress Says

Shocking no one, a petition attempting to get Amber Heard fired from “Aquaman 2” did not succeed and the actress will be returning as Mera in the follow up to 2018’s billion-dollar hit “Aquaman.”

Shortly after Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp was forced by Warner Bros. to quit “Fantastic Beasts 3 last week,” a Change.org petition was established calling for Amber Heard to be removed from “Aquaman 2” that so far has received more than a million signatures. There have also been persistent, and of course completely baseless rumors in recent months that she’ll be removed from the role.

But speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Heard confirmed she’s definitely returning for the sequel, and noted that neither the rumors nor the petition, which she implied are part of an astroturfing operation, had any impact on the production.

Also Read: Johnny Depp Forced to Quit 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

“I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that ‘Aquaman’ has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back,” Heard told EW. “I’m so excited to film that.”

“Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality,” she added. “Only the fans actually made ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Aquaman 2’ happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”

On Nov. 2 a British court ruled against Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against the Sun tabloid newspaper over an August 2018 story that called him a “wife beater” in reference to his relationship with now ex-wife Heard. Justice Andrew Nicol said that News Group Newspapers and Sun executive editor Dan Wootton had proved that the tabloid’s story was “substantially true.” His ruling concluded, “I have found that the great majority of alleged assaults of Ms. Heard by Mr. Depp have been proved to the civil standard.”

“Aquaman 2,” will open on December 16, 2022. Along with Heard as Mera, the film will once again star Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman and feature the return of director James Wan and co-stars Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen and Dolph Lundgren.

“Aquaman” earned $1.13 billion worldwide when it opened ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend in 2018, making it the first DC film to cross that earnings milestone since “The Dark Knight Rises” in 2012.

Read original story ‘Aquaman 2': Stupid Petition to Get Amber Heard Fired Definitely Failed, Actress Says At TheWrap