‘Aquaman 2’ Shifts to Spring 2023, ‘Shazam!’ Sequel Moves Up to December

“Aquaman 2” will shift back on the release date calendar to March 17, 2023 from its previous slot in December, a spot that will now be occupied by “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” moving up to its spot from the summer of next year.

Other changes made to Warner Bros.’ release calendar included shifts for DC titles “Black Adam,” “The Flash” and “DC League of Super-Pets,” as well as other WB titles including “Wonka” and “The Meg 2: The Trench.”

As it stands for the DC slate, “DC League of Super-Pets” will release July 29 (back from May 20), “Black Adam” will open October 21 in IMAX (back from July 29), “The Flash” now opens June 23, 2023 (back from November 4), “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” now opens Dec. 16 (moved up from June 2, 2023) and “Aquaman 2” now opens March 17, 2023 (from Dec. 16).

“Wonka,” the Willy Wonka prequel film with Timothée Chalamet and director Paul King, that movie will now open Dec. 15, 2023 after it was originally scheduled for March 17, 2023 where “Aquaman 2” is now slated, and “The Meg 2: The Trench” now opens August 4, 2023 and was previously undated.

James Wan is directing the “Aquaman” sequel that stars Jason Momoa alongside Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren and Nicole Kidman. In the new film, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.

“Shazam! 2” continues the story of teenager Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!” is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam. The comedic superhero film is directed by David F. Sanberg and stars Zachary Levi as well as a cast that now includes Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou and Asher Angel.

