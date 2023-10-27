‘Aquaman 2’ Bumped Two Days, Robert De Niro’s ‘Wise Guys’ Renamed ‘Alto Knights’ in Move to November 2024
Warner Bros. has given its upcoming theatrical slate a small shake-up. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” the final installment in the current continuation of DC Comics adaptations before an imminent reboot, has been bumped from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22. The shift from the Wednesday to the Friday release date gives the superhero film a traditional three-day opening in theaters, as opposed to the originally slated five-day rollout.
The slight delay gives “Aquaman 2” a little bit of extra space away from the Timothée Chalamet chocolatier prequel “Wonka.” Warner Bros. is also releasing that spin on novelist Roald Dahl’s enduring character, debuting the film on Dec. 15.
It’s a busy holiday season for the studio, which is also bowing its adaptation of “The Color Purple” musical on Christmas Day. That’s three big titles coming one after the other, arriving more than three months after the last Warner Bros. release — “The Nun II,” a spinoff of the “Conjuring” horror franchise — which debuted in September.
In addition, the studio has retitled its upcoming Robert De Niro vehicle, going from “Wise Guys” to “Alto Knights,” named after the famed New York social club. The period gangster drama sees the star take on two roles — Italian American crime bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello — and reunites him with filmmaker Barry Levinson, who directed De Niro in “Wag the Dog,” “Sleeper” and the HBO films “The Wizard of Lies” and “What Just Happened.”
“Alto Knights” will now release on Nov. 14, 2024, moving off of its original release date of Feb. 2, 2024.
