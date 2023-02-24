The AquaBliss Revitalizing Shower Filter Can Help Relieve Itchy Skin and Dry Hair—and It's on Sale

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It's infused with skincare ingredients that help moisturize and soothe.

The idea of shower filters might seem a bit high maintenance at first, but hear us out. If you've been experiencing crunchy, weighed-down hair and dry, itchy skin, hard water might be the culprit. Hard water is high in dissolved calcium and magnesium.

Why is this bad? "Calcium and magnesium in hard water react with fatty acids in your soap and shampoo to form chemicals that coagulate," Tess Mauricio, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Beverly Hills, previously told Real Simple. "It causes your pores to clog up, which, in turn, can lead to acne and exacerbate skin conditions like eczema and dermatitis."

That's where the AquaBliss Revitalizing Shower Filter comes in. The editor-approved filter works as a filter and rejuvenator. According to the brand, 75 percent of the system's features are dedicated to removing sediments and impurities like chlorine through calcium sulfite, microporous PP cotton, activated carbon, and ultra-fine steel mesh. The remaining 25 percent infuse water with skin-first elements like vitamin C, tourmaline, zeolite, mineralized beads, and magnetic energy.

To buy: $36 (was $50); amazon.com.

"It was easy peasy to install and we immediately noticed a difference," one reviewer confirmed. Just screw off your fixed showerhead, twist on the AquaBliss filter, and reattach the showerhead to it.

Shoppers were impressed with the best-selling showerhead filter, with another stating, "Absolutely love how my skin feels and reacts to the softer water. Truly amazing for my eczema flare-ups; they're practically nonexistent now."

A third buyer declared the AquaBliss their "best purchase ever" after noting that it improved the feel of their sensitive skin. "I broke out in a terrible rash every day for months when I moved and changed cities due to the water. After installing this, I was able to shower without getting a rash! The water even feels softer." They even add that they're "110 percent satisfied" with the results.

If hard water has been ruining your great hair days and taking a toll on your skin, give the AquaBliss Revitalizing Shower Filter a try. You can snatch it up while it’s on sale for $36 at Amazon.

