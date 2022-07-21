Aqua Metals Advances Key Strategic Initiatives During Second Quarter 2022

Aqua Metals
·10 min read
Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals

Company remains on plan for revenue generation in 2023

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights:

  • Aqua Metals has successfully recovered all the high-value metals from used lithium-ion batteries, including high purity lithium hydroxidecopper, nickel, cobalt, and manganese dioxide.

  • Proved at bench scale our clean and economical metals recycling process.

  • Initiated the deployment of our first lithium-ion recycling pilot operation at our Innovation Center in Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, which will begin operations later this year.

  • Signed a Letter of Intent with Dragonfly Energy Corporation, a leader in lithium-ion deep cycle batteries, Dragonfly would purchase commercial quantities of lithium hydroxide for ongoing development of solid state lithium-ion battery technologies and future manufacturing activities

  • AquaRefining equipment arrived at our first international partner, ACME Metals Enterprise in Taiwan, with commissioning expected later in Q3.

  • 100% of our operations, including offices and the Innovation Center, are and will be 100% powered by renewable energy, reinforcing Aqua Metals’ commitment to the environment.

RENO, Nev., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals" or the "Company”), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We are developing what we believe is the cleanest and most cost-efficient lithium-ion battery recycling solution that is fundamentally non-polluting, offering a competitive superior metals recycling solution,” commented Steve Cotton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our progress in the second quarter reinforces our confidence in our path to revenue, through multiple financial strategies and partnerships designed to rapidly grow our business.”

The research team at the Aqua Metals Innovation Center in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center is continuing to advance research and development initiatives to further differentiate the Company’s technology. During the quarter, the Company announced that it had plated high purity cobalt and produced manganese dioxide from lithium-ion battery black mass. With the production of these two materials, the Company has successfully recovered all the high-value metals from used lithium-ion batteries, including lithium hydroxidecopper, and nickel, proving at bench scale the clean and economical metals recycling process. Based on the successful results to date, the Company has initiated the deployment of a lithium-ion battery recycling pilot at its Innovation Center that will be installed, commissioned, and begin operations later this year. Aqua Metals also announced it signed a Letter of Intent to partner with Dragonfly Energy, an innovative company that recognizes AquaRefining’s superior, high-value Li recovery approach with the lowest environmental footprint of any technology currently under development.

During the second quarter of 2022, the shipments of our third-generation (version 1.5) PB AquaRefining Aqualyzers arrived at ACME Metals. Installation and commissioning will begin in Q3 of 2022

2022 Q2 Financial Results

During the second quarter of 2022, Aqua Metals continued to focus on research and development activities to enhance its ability to recycle metals found in lithium-ion batteries and the preparation of commissioning of the ACME Metals’ facility. The Company was not in commercial production during 2022 and, as a result, generated no significant revenue during the quarter.

Cost of product sales decreased by approximately 51% during the quarter to $1.0 million compared to $2.1 million in Q2 2021. The cost of product sales decreased during Q2 2022 due to wrapping up the plant clean-up project.

Research and development costs included expenditures related to improving the Lithium-ion battery AquaRefining technology. Research and development increased approximately 196% during the second quarter compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021. Research and development is a crucial part of our business strategy and includes our focus on continuous product improvement of the Company's proprietary technology for LAB recycling and further advancing our development related to the application of AquaRefining to recycling lithium-ion batteries. These costs also include expenditures toward building our pilot plant, which is expected to be commissioned later this year.

General and administrative expenses increased approximately 12% for the three months ended June 20, 2022, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021. Increases in general and administrative expenses included changes in stock-based compensation and an increase in professional fees.

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company had an operating loss of $4.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. The net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.2 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.0 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $6.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss those results and corporate developments at 4:30 p.m. (EDT) the same day. Investors can access the live call by dialing (877)-407-9708 toll free or (201)-689-8259 for international callers. Participants have the option of attending the earnings call online by accessing the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1559051&tp_key=916ebbe185

The results call will include PowerPoint presentation slides, so if you do listen via telephone, please log in online to view those slides. A live webcast or replay of the earnings conference call is also available via the company website, and can be found at the following link: https://ir.aquametals.com/ir-calendar. A telephone replay will be available until January 11, 2023, by dialing (877)-660-6853 or (201)-612-7415 and using Pin Number 13731415.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining™ technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular Aqualyzers™ cleanly generate ultra-pure metal one atom at a time, closing the sustainability loop for the rapidly growing energy storage economy. The Company’s offerings include equipment supply, services, and licensing of the AquaRefining technology to recyclers across the globe. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

Aqua Metals Social Media

Aqua Metals has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website (https://ir.aquametals.com), in addition to its Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts at https://twitter.com/AquaMetalsInc (@AquaMetalsInc), https://www.linkedin.com/company/aqua-metals-limited and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvxKNWcB69K0t7e337uQ8nQ respectively, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Aqua Metals, Inc. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as "expects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes", "estimates", "potential" and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. The forward-looking statements in this press release include our expectations for our Aqua Metals Innovation Center, our ability to develop our AquaRefining technologies for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries and the expected benefits of our Innovation Center, the recycling of lithium-ion batteries and our deployment of AquaRefining technology and equipment to our Taiwan partner’s facility. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the risk that we may not derive the expected benefits from our Aqua Metals Innovation Center; (2) the risk we may not be able to recycle lithium-ion batteries using our AquaRefining process or, if we do, derive the expected benefits from such recycling; (3) the risk that we may experience COVID-19 related delays in deploying equipment and technology to our Taiwan partner; (4) the risk that licensees may refuse or be slow to adopt our AquaRefining process as an alternative to smelting in spite of the perceived benefits of AquaRefining; (5) the risk that we may not realize the expected economic benefits from any licenses we may enter into; (6) the risk that we may not be able to access additional capital, through the sale of our TRIC facilities and equipment or otherwise, as and when needed and (7) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2022. Aqua Metals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

AQUA METALS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

6,425

 

 

$

8,137

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

234

 

 

 

269

 

Lease receivable, current portion

 

 

16,037

 

 

 

920

 

Inventory

 

 

28

 

 

 

123

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

1,100

 

 

 

2,633

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

310

 

 

 

356

 

Total current assets

 

 

24,134

 

 

 

12,438

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

3,308

 

 

 

2,367

 

Intellectual property, net

 

 

550

 

 

 

640

 

Investment in LINICO

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

1,500

 

Lease receivable, non-current portion

 

 

 

 

 

15,528

 

Other assets

 

 

893

 

 

 

796

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

6,751

 

 

 

20,831

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

30,885

 

 

$

33,269

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

898

 

 

$

685

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

2,331

 

 

 

3,005

 

Lease liability, current portion

 

 

288

 

 

 

388

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

3,517

 

 

 

4,078

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Building purchase deposit

 

 

1,250

 

 

 

1,328

 

Lease liability, non-current portion

 

 

434

 

 

 

330

 

Total liabilities

 

 

5,201

 

 

 

5,736

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 75,772,815 and 70,416,552 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

76

 

 

 

70

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

217,030

 

 

 

211,309

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(191,422

)

 

 

(183,846

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

25,684

 

 

 

27,533

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

30,885

 

 

$

33,269

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AQUA METALS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

 

$

4

 

 

$

 

 

$

4

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating cost and expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales

 

 

1,048

 

 

 

2,138

 

 

 

2,043

 

 

 

3,749

 

Research and development cost

 

 

521

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

1,072

 

 

 

465

 

General and administrative expense

 

 

2,390

 

 

 

2,129

 

 

 

5,154

 

 

 

4,428

 

Total operating expense

 

 

3,959

 

 

 

4,443

 

 

 

8,269

 

 

 

8,642

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(3,955

)

 

 

(4,443

)

 

 

(8,265

)

 

 

(8,642

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income and (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance proceeds net of related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

460

 

 

 

 

 

 

448

 

PPP loan forgiveness

 

 

 

 

 

201

 

 

 

 

 

 

332

 

Gain (loss) on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

739

 

 

 

(4,254

)

 

 

590

 

 

 

(4,254

)

Interest expense

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(9

)

Interest and other income

 

 

62

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

 

789

 

 

 

(3,573

)

 

 

691

 

 

 

(3,458

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before income tax expense

 

 

(3,166

)

 

 

(8,016

)

 

 

(7,574

)

 

 

(12,100

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(3,166

)

 

$

(8,016

)

 

$

(7,576

)

 

$

(12,102

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

75,215,009

 

 

 

68,152,296

 

 

 

73,584,761

 

 

 

67,518,650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted net loss per share

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.18

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact: Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital
(905) 326-1888, Ext. 1
glen@bristolir.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin