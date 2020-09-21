AQUA BIO TECHNOLOGY ASA – REGISTRATION OF SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of Aqua Bio Technology ASA (the "Company") dated 18 August 2020 regarding completion of two private placements and to a stock exchange notice dated 11 September 2020 regarding completion of a subsequent offering.

Through these share capital increases the share capital of the Company has been increased with NOK 7,578,000 through issuance of 3,031,200 new shares, each with a par value of NOK 2.50.

The share capital increases pertaining to the above share issues has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The new share capital of the Company is NOK 45,998,427.50 divided by 18,399,371 shares, each with a par value of NOK 2.50. The new shares will be admitted to trading on Oslo Axess as soon as possible under ticker "ABT".

For further information, please contact Espen Kvale, acting CEO, telephone +47 916 28 092 or espen.kvale@aquabiotech.no

Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) is developing and commercializing sustainable biotechnology for use in skin care products. ABT's cosmetics ingredients are highly effective and they provide the cosmetics industry with natural alternatives to traditional ingredients. ABT is also marketing and distributing natural skin care products developed by partners towards consumers and professional users. Aqua Bio Technology is listed on the Axess market of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



