Aqib Talib, brother Yaqub sued for over $1M by family of youth football coach allegedly shot and killed by Yaqub

Tyler Greenawalt
·3 min read

Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib was one of the defendants named in a lawsuit put forth by the family of youth football coach Michael Hickmon, who was allegedly shot and killed by Talib's brother, Yaqub, in August, according to the Dallas Morning News. Yaqub and Big XII Sports League and Family Services a also being sued.

The lawsuit alleges the 36-year-old Aqib Talib played a major role in igniting the brawl that led to Yaqub's alleged shooting of Hickmon. The lawsuit also claims Big XII Sports League and Family Services failed to vet coaches and provide a safe and secure environment for its participants.

Yaqub, 39, voluntarily turned himself in to police custody on Aug. 15, two days after the alleged shooting occurred and one day after he was wanted as a suspect by the Lancaster Police Department. He was later indicted by a grand jury. Talib's attorney, Clark Birdsall, told the Dallas Morning News in September that Talib has a case for self-defense.

“The people that went forth to the police officers were parents of the team to which that coach was connected,” Birdsall said. “And they all conveniently forgot to mention … those self-defense issues.”

Birdsall added that the allegations against Aqib were “absolutely 100% hogwash.” Aqib has not been charged with anything since the incident but he left his broadcasting job at Amazon following his brother's arrest.

Hickmon's family is seeking punitive damages of more than $1 million from the Talibs and Big XII Sports League.

What allegedly happened that day

A video obtained by TMZ showed a large scuffle between multiple adults before shots were heard on the day Hickmon was killed. Witnesses later told Rebecca Lopez of Dallas' WFAA that Aqib instigated the fight when he confronted and punched Hickman.

The lawsuit, filed by Hickman's wife, daughter and parents, appears to agree with this original account.

According to the Dallas Morning News' reporting on the lawsuit, the Talib brothers ended the youth game prematurely after a taunting penalty on the Bobcats, the team financed by Aqib and the team each of the brother's sons plays on. When Hickmon went over to the opposite sideline to retrieve his son's football, the lawsuit states, Aqib allegedly attempted to fight Hickmon. Yaqub then allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired five shots after Hickman stood up after he fell backward. Hickman died later that evening at Methodist Central Hospital in Dallas.

As for the allegations against Big XII Sports League and Family Services, one of the organization's partial owners claimed it had no involvement in the game in question because it was a preseason fundraiser and that Yaqub never applied to be a coach for the league. The league did ban the Bobcats, though.

“We have no control over what happens in the pre-season,” Raymond Alford said. “We don’t run the games, we don’t supply the fields, we don’t supply the referees.”

Aqib Talib played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams during his 12-year career from 2008-2019. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro and Super Bowl winner with the Broncos in 2015. Talib spent time as an analyst for Fox in 2020 as well.

Aqib Talib is one defendant named in a lawsuit by the family of a youth football coach allegedly killed by Talib&#39;s brother (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
