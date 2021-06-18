APVVP Recruitment 2021: Apply For 453 CAS Posts Online

The Andhra Pradesh government has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialists of different specialties in Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) Hospitals. The application process which began on June 14 will continue till June 28. The interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the State’s Directorate of Medical Education (DME) (www.dmeaponline.com) by 5.30 PM till June 28. The qualified candidates will be recruited on a regular basis.

Read the official notice here: https://cfw.ap.nic.in/pdf/APVVP%20Recruitment%20of%20Specialist%20Doctors%202021.pdf

The Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department of the Andhra Pradesh government is aiming to fill up 453 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

APVVP Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Gynaecology – 269, Paediatrics – 11, Anaesthesia – 64, General Medicine – 30, General Surgery – 16, Orthopaedics – 12, Pathology – 5, Ophthalmology – 9, Radiology – 21, Psychiatry – 2, Dermatology – 6 and E.N.T – 8.

APVVP Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

The job seekers must have completed a PG degree/diploma/DNB in that particular specialty in which they want to apply or its equivalent qualification from a college recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Candidates must be registered on a permanent basis with the State Medical Council of Andhra Pradesh in India Constituted under MCI Act. The applicants’ age should not be more than 42 years as on July 1, 2021. However, there will be relaxation for the candidates falling under the reserved category.

APVVP Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website of DME – www.dmeaponline.com

On the homepage, click on “For New Applicant Please Register Here”

Fill up the application form and register yourself

Log in with the registration credentials and fill the details in the application

Pay the application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

APVVP Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

The application fee for General/OBC candidates is Rs 1500 whereas for SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 1000.

APVVP Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

– Candidates will be given 65% aggregate of marks that he/she has obtained in all the years in PG Diploma or any other equivalent qualification. 10% marks will be allocated for PG Degree/DNB/Equivalent qualification.

– Weightage up to 15% will be given to the doctors working on a contract basis to their satisfactory service certified by the competent authority.

APVVP Recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will be paid a consolidated amount of Rs 53500 per month during the three years’ probation period. After satisfactory completion of the probation period, regular pay and allowances along with non-practicing allowance,15% of the basic pay per month, will be allowed.

