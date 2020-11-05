Is Aptose Biosciences Inc.'s (TSE:APS) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

A look at the shareholders of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Aptose Biosciences is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$549m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Aptose Biosciences.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aptose Biosciences?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Aptose Biosciences does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aptose Biosciences' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 15% of Aptose Biosciences. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Consonance Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder with 7.8% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.7% and 5.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

