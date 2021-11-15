Aptevo Therapeutics Announces the Presentation of Two Abstracts at the Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, today announced that the Company will present two abstracts at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will be held virtually and in-person in Atlanta, Ga. December 11-14, 2021.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: "Tolerability and Single Agent Anti-Neoplastic Activity of the CD3xCD123 Bispecific Antibody APVO436 in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory AML or MDS"

Lead Author: Justin M. Watts, M.D., Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and University of Miami Health System, Miami, Florida

Date/Time: Monday, December 13, 2021, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Online Access: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2021/webprogram/Paper149337.html

Title: "Risk and Severity of Cytokine Release Syndrome in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory AML or MDS Treated with CD3xCD123 Bispecific Antibody APVO436"

Lead Author: Tara L. Lin, M.D., University of Kansas Cancer Center, Westwood, Kansas

Date/Time: Monday, December 13, 2021, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Online Access: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2021/webprogram/Paper149366.html

About APVO436

Overexpression of CD123 is the hallmark of many forms of leukemia. Aptevo's lead proprietary drug candidate, APVO436 is a bispecific ADAPTIR that targets CD123 x CD3 and is designed to redirect the immune system of the patient to destroy leukemia cells expressing the target CD123 molecule on their surface. This antibody-like recombinant protein therapeutic is designed to engage both leukemia cells and T-cells of the immune system and bring them closely together to trigger a rapid and complete destruction of leukemia cells. APVO436 has been engineered using Aptevo's proprietary and enabling bioengineering methods and is designed to reduce the likelihood and severity of an unintended and potentially harmful activation of the immune system. APVO436 has been engineered to stay in the blood circulation long enough to locate, bind with and destroy target leukemia cells. APVO436 has received orphan drug designation ("orphan status") for AML according to the Orphan Drug Act.

Story continues

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Aptevo is seeking to improve treatment outcomes of cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, Aptevo's expectations about the activity, efficacy and safety of its therapeutic candidates and potential use of any such candidates as therapeutics for treatment of disease, advancement of its clinical trials and its expectations regarding the effectiveness of its ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms, and any other statements containing the words "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "hopes," "intends," "optimism," "potential," "designed," "engineered," "breakthrough," "innovative," "innovation," "promising," "plans," "forecasts," "estimates," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Aptevo's current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Aptevo cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from Aptevo's expectations. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

There are several important factors that could cause Aptevo's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including a deterioration in Aptevo's business or prospects; adverse developments in clinical development, including unexpected safety issues observed during a clinical trial; adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies generally; and changes in regulatory, social, and political conditions. For instance, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties inherent in the initiation, enrollment and maintenance of patients and completion of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process, expectations for regulatory approvals, the impact of competitive products, actions of activist stockholders, our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates, business or economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises such as the novel coronavirus (referred to as COVID-19). These risks are not exhaustive, Aptevo faces known and unknown risks. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in Aptevo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Aptevo's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Aptevo does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events, or circumstances.

CONTACTS:

Investors

Miriam Weber Miller

Aptevo Therapeutics

Email: IR@apvo.com or Millerm@apvo.com

Phone: 206-859-6629

Media

Jules Abraham

JQA Partners

Email: jabraham@jqapartners.com

Phone: 917-884-7378

SOURCE: Aptevo Therapeutics





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/672806/Aptevo-Therapeutics-Announces-the-Presentation-of-Two-Abstracts-at-the-Upcoming-American-Society-of-Hematology-Annual-Meeting



