April's national home sales up 11.3% from March: CREA

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says national home sales jumped by 11.3 per cent between March and April as the real estate market picked up again.

The association says seasonally-adjusted sales for the month totalled 38,164 compared with 34,277 in March.

The actual number of homes sold last month amounted to 44,059, down 19.5 per cent from a year prior.

The association says the year-over-year sales decline was markedly smaller than the drops reported in recent months.

The seasonally-adjusted number of new listings edged up 1.6 per cent to 54,355 in April from March, but supply remains at a 20-year low.

The actual average home price reached roughly $716,000 in April, down 3.9 per cent from April 2022, but up $103,500 from January 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press