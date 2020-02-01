Aprilia reveals first pictures of 2020 MotoGP bike

Aprilia reveals first pictures of 2020 bike

Aprilia has revealed the first pictures of its 2020 MotoGP challenger ahead of the shakedown test at Sepang beginning on Sunday.

The Italian manufacturer returned to MotoGP in 2015, though it wasn't until the following year that it debuted its first new prototype machine, having run a glorified Superbike under Open class rules in its comeback season.

A difficult 2019 with its RS-GP meant Aprilia finished last of the six manufacturers, with a best result of sixth for Andrea Iannone at the Australian Grand Prix the best it could conjure.

Last year Aprilia boss Romano Albesiano promised a revolution of its bike for 2020, which led it minimal updates of the current RS-GP - much to the ire of Aleix Espargaro, who publicly expressed his frustration during the Misano weekend.

Aprilia didn't have any new parts to try at the Valencia and Jerez tests last November, so this week's running at Sepang marks the first run out of its new machine.

Revealing four pictures of test rider Bradley Smith's RS-GP on Twitter, the new Aprilia has a radically redesigned front fairing - which features a Formula 1-style aerodynamic package.

The #Aprilia RS-GP 2020 makes its debut on the track at @sepangcircuit shakedown, with the names of all the women and men of the Noale Racing Department.#motogp @MotoGP #bearacer pic.twitter.com/rncAfJS0O1 — Aprilia (@ApriliaOfficial) February 1, 2020

A new chassis and exhaust system are also present on the new bike, as well as a partial front wheel shroud.

It is rumoured Aprilia's 2020 bike will also be powered by a 90-degree V4, like Honda and Ducati - MotoGP's fastest bikes in a straightline - currently run.

Smith and former World Superbike rider Lorenzo Savadori will ride the bikes from Sunday to Tuesday during the shakedown.

Espargaro is able to run as well, as the shakedown is open to rookies and concession team riders, though it is unclear if he will be on track before the official test starts on February 7.

Aprilia has endured a turbulent winter, as Iannone was handed a suspension from MotoGP's governing body the FIM over a doping violation.

He will have a hearing in Switzerland on February 4 and will not be present at Sepang for the test.

Should he be handed a lengthy ban, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola has warned that would likely end the partnership between the marque and Iannone.

