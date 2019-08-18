Aprilia keen to not lose “last” meaningful MotoGP concession

The Italian made the remarks when asked for his thoughts on the idea that the championship could allow each manufacturer one change of engine spec per season.

Currently, MotoGP manufacturers are not allowed to change their engine spec mid-season, with the exception of the concession teams – currently only Aprilia and KTM, which do not face any limits on how many configurations they can use.

This rule notably caught out Suzuki in 2017, although it has subsequently recovered, while also preventing Yamaha from making a rapid return after its prolonged slump last season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Albesiano suggested the other remaining concession rules – which include more testing for factory riders, more wildcards and more engines to use in one season – made little difference and that keeping the engine concession is key.

“We are exploiting the concession rule advantage,” said Albesiano. “I remember years ago the concession rules gave a real big advantage to some manufacturers, and year-by-year the concession advantage has become smaller and smaller.

“I believe that the championship still needs to help the manufacturers that are chasing the front guys.

“This [the engine rule] is probably the last concession rule, there remain a few others, this is the most important one and we would like to keep it.”

Stefan Bradl, HRC Honda Team

Stefan Bradl, HRC Honda Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images