Beth O'Leary's 'The No-Show' and Claire Kann's 'The Romantic Agenda' among top April rom-coms

USA TODAY staff
·7 min read

The month of April ushers in warmer weather and even warmer feelings, at least among readers. Join in with the birds and the bees and the flowers and the trees, and open up to love's ups and downs (and ups again) with a rom-com.

For this month's roundup, USA TODAY staff read a rom-com about a wedding guest who falls for the groom, another in which a city-seasoned mom and daughter feel like fishes out of water in their new home in the suburbs and one in which three women – a high-powered life coach, a tree surgeon and a thrift store volunteer – are all stood up on Valentine's Day by the same man.

Here are our picks for April's most delightful new romance novels:

"The Wedding Crasher," by Mia Sosa
"The Wedding Crasher," by Mia Sosa

'The Wedding Crasher'

By Mia Sosa. ★★★★ (out of four). Out now.

If you loved Tessa Bailey’s "Hook, Line, and Sinker," you’ll love "The Wedding Crasher." The book follows Solange Pereira, a teacher who gets roped into helping her cousin work a wedding – then accidentally falls for the groom, Dean, and ruinshis wedding. "The Wedding Crasher" is a fun and fast read filled with witty dialogue and engaging twists. It’s a satisfying friends-to-lovers story filled with likable protagonists – Solange is truly a star you’ll be rooting for the entire time. This one is a must-read for spring, especially if you’re on the hunt for a lighthearted and enjoyable beach read. – Kate Ellsworth

"To Marry and to Meddle," by Martha Waters
"To Marry and to Meddle," by Martha Waters

'To Marry and to Meddle'

By Martha Waters. ★★★★ (out of four). Out now.

When Lady Emily Turner agrees to marry rakish Lord Julian Belfry, she expects a marriage of convenience. He wants her to attract aristocratic patrons to his scandal-ridden theater. In return, he will pay off her family's debts and free Emily from her father's creditor. Emily soon discovers she dreams of being more than a prim and obedient wife, and would rather help run the theater than sit for tea with gossipy socialites. She also realizes she might have deeper feelings for Julian. But if Emily no longer plays her role perfectly, will she still be useful to him? This third installment in The Regency Vow series evokes a charming Regency-era vibe, complete with colorful outfits and countryside walks sure to delight "Bridgerton" fans. – Sara Tabin

"Welcome to the Neighborhood," by Lisa Roe
"Welcome to the Neighborhood," by Lisa Roe

'Welcome to the Neighborhood'

By Lisa Roe. ★★★★ (out of four). Out now.

Ginny and her 11-year-old daughter, Harri, move from their cute and quirky Queens walk-up to a sprawling suburban neighborhood filled with expensive houses and unforgiving social hierarchies with Ginny's new husband Jeff. For a brief time, life seems like it has taken a positive turn. But the honeymoon period ends abruptly when Jeff’s work sends him to another country for several weeks, leaving Ginny and Harri alone to fend off cliquey PTA-moms and their equally cliquey preteen daughters. Never underestimate the emotional resolve of two gals from Queens, though. If you’re in the mood for a feel-good story about loving yourself for who you are, this novel will fill your heart with inspiration. Roe’s debut is a perfect anthem for moms and daughters everywhere who are figuring out what it means to fit in. – Joanna Nelius

"Fool Me Once," by Ashley Winstead
"Fool Me Once," by Ashley Winstead

‘Fool Me Once’

By Ashley Winstead ★★★½ (out of four). Out now.

As communications director for a female-founded electric car company, Lee Stone is in the driver’s seat of her career. When she’s off the clock, however, she’s known as “Stoner,” a slow-to-trust millennial whose love life has taken several messy detours over the years. Her personal and professional lives collide when she’s forced to work with her ex-boyfriend Ben to get a clean energy bill passed. While he may look like Prince Charming – with a Prius instead of a white horse – their past is far from a fairytale. Lee cheated on him five years ago after mistakenly believing he had been unfaithful first. When they reconnect, what unfolds is a page-turning story about trust, second chances and going green – with some red-hot moments along the way. With all the makings of a modern fairytale, "Fool Me Once" has enough twists, turns and viral tweets to keep even the most cynical reader hooked. – Hannah Southwick

"The Romantic Agenda," by Claire Kann
"The Romantic Agenda," by Claire Kann

‘The Romantic Agenda’

By Claire Kann. ★★★ (out of four). Out now.

In theory, Joy and Malcolm are perfect for each other. The best friends are both Black and asexual, and they understand each other in a way no one else does. There’s just one not-insignificant problem: They’re wrong for each other. It was inevitable that Joy would fall for Malcolm after befriending him in college. He accepts her for who she is – including her predilection for cheesy puns. During a weekend getaway with friends Summer and Fox, the group is forced to reckon with Malcolm and Joy's unhealthy relationship. Fox, a lovable curmudgeon, might be just what Joy needs to realize she deserves happiness apart from Malcolm. It’s a testament to Kann’s storytelling that readers root for Joy’s relationship with Fox – even if it does begin as a ruse to make Malcolm jealous. – Mabinty Quarshie

"The No-Show," by Beth O'Leary
"The No-Show," by Beth O'Leary

'The No-Show'

By Beth O'Leary. ★★★★ (out of four). Out now.

There are few authors who are able to capture the realities of romance and the deep impacts of trauma, let alone in the same book. O'Leary, author of three romantic comedies before the riveting and superb "No-Show," is uniquely talented at capturing these seemingly divergent parts of life. Three women – a high-powered life coach, a tree surgeon and a thrift store volunteer – are all stood up on Valentine's Day by the same man. But this is more than just a story of jilted girlfriends and their boyfriend's secrets. As O'Leary's layered and enthralling story unfolds over the course of the book, she reveals her characters to be so unavoidably human it's hard not to relate to them, even if you've never climbed a tree. – Kelly Lawler

"Part of Your World," by Abby Jimenez
"Part of Your World," by Abby Jimenez

'Part of Your World'

By Abby Jimenez ★★★ (out of four). Out TuesdayApril 19.

In a plot reminiscent of a Hallmark holiday movie, Alexis Montgomery, a doctor in her late 30s from a wealthy and influential family, meets Daniel Grant, a woodworker and manager of a bed and breakfast, when her car slides into a ditch in the middle of nowhere. As their relationship grows from a one-night stand to something more, the two are forced to navigate familial and community obligations as well as decide where their priorities lie. Alexis and Daniel are engaging characters, if a little too perfect. Jimenez captures both the feeling of being comfortable and supported in a relationship and the agony of heartbreak. There are hints of magic woven into the story, along with some genuine laugh-out-loud moments and many groan-inducing puns. I’d also add a quick warning that despite the overall light-hearted feel, there are discussions of emotional and physical abuse throughout the book. – Rebecca Viser

Also new in April:

"Love From Scratch," by Kaitlyn Hill (out now): Reese Camden lands her dream marketing internship at the popular cooking channel Friends of Flower. Only there is one problem: Her competition with fellow intern Benny Beneventi for a job opening in the fall. When the two are forced to work together, competition turns to chemistry.

"No Rings Attached," by Rachel Lacey (out now): Bookseller Lia Harris has always felt like a third wheel, so she comes up with a faux girlfriend to keep her mom and roommates at bay. But when she needs to attend a wedding, her best friend Rosie sets her up with Grace Poston, who agrees to pretend to be Lia's girlfriend. But the faux romance starts feeling anything but.

"Love, Hate & Clickbait," by Liz Bowery (out April 26): Political consultant Thom Morgan is working on the governor of California’s presidential campaign. When a photo of him arguing with the bane of his existence – the campaign's data analyst, Clay Parker – goes viral because it looks like they are kissing, all heck breaks loose. The pair agree to play the part of lovers to help their candidate, but soon they can't help themselves.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rom-coms: Mia Sosa's 'The Wedding Crasher' and other April reads

