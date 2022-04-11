Mothers In Crisis, Inc.

April is the National Month of Hope National Month of Hope Founders Kick-Off the Hope Pass It On Campaign and Announce the HOPEE Award Recipients

Tallahassee, Florida, United States, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of April National Month of Hope 2022, Mothers In Crisis is implementing the Hope, Pass It On Campaign, by providing practical self-help tools and training to help people become more hopeful and share hope with others as hope is needed now more than ever. Go to www.practiceofhopeology.com to download your free Practice of Hopeology Booklet.

What does an author of Christian fiction, a sitting senator, a medical mobile unit, a television show, a formerly incarcerated social activist, a peace farm that teaches environmental awareness in Jamaica, an outreach that reaches the poor in Pakistan, and a publicist, have in common? You might say that they are all the same race or gender, and the answer would be no.

The correct answer is they are all receiving HOPEE (Helping Others Practice Enduring Empowerment) Awards in April during the National Month of Hope. HOPEE Awards are given to those who exemplify excellence by empowering and spreading hope to others through their various occupations and initiatives. Rosalind Tompkins, founder and president of Mothers in Crisis, Inc. as well as the National Month of Hope says, “When Mothers In Crisis started the HOPEE Awards in 2019 as part of our campaign to promote the awareness of hope through public advocacy, we had no idea that they would be so diverse and far reaching.”

This is the first time that some of the honorees are from different nations with vastly diverse backgrounds which points to the diversity of hope. According to the often-quoted Survival Rules of Three, you can survive 3 minutes without air, 3 days without water, 3 weeks without food but only 3 seconds without hope. Tompkins says, “We all need hope to live as hope is like oxygen for the soul and these HOPEE Awardees are sharing hope while empowering others.”

2022 List of HOPEE Awardees:

Local (Leon County Florida) Community

Bethel Baptist Medical Mobile Unit (Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes, Jr. & Dr. Claudette Harrell)

State of Florida

Desmond Meade, J.D. (Social Activist)

Senator Loranne Ausley

Detroit, MI’s Motto: "Speramus meliora; resurget cineribus" — Latin for "We hope for better things; it will rise from the ashes."

Apostle Pam Morgan (Founder/President Kingdom Keys Apostolic Hub)

Dr. Pam Perry (Publicist)

Hon. Alberta Tinsley-Talabi (Founder/President of Mack Alive)

Kara Thomas (Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network)

Nationwide

Vanessa Miller Pierce (Author)

God Made Millionaire Syndicated Television Show (TC and Vicki Bradley)

Dr. Ann Williams (Founder/President of Sisters Ministry, Inc.)

International

Green Team International Jamaica (Dr. Anne Bailey)

Hope Network (Turning Point Pakistan Church)

To hear interviews with several of the 2022 HOPEE Awardees please listen to Think Hope Podcast at www.blogtalkradio.com/thinkhope, Apple Podcast, and Amazon Radio.

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/april-is-the-national-month-of-hope-national-month-of-hope-founders-kick-off-the-hope-pass-it-on-campaign-and-announce-the-hopee-award-recipients.html.

