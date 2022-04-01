Here’s how April Fools’ Day started, and some unforgettable pranks that tricked thousands

April Fools’ Day has taught many of us to be skeptical about what we see on the first of the month.

The day can involve harmless pranks, like tricking someone into thinking their shoe is untied or gluing a coin to the ground to fool someone into trying to pick it up.

However, news outlets and fast-food companies have also embraced the holiday from deceiving people with a campaign from a former president to announcing a new burger designed for left-handed people.

Although April Fools’ Day has been celebrated for centuries, historians aren’t sure where the holiday comes from. But there are some references as early as the Middle Ages.

What are the origins of April Fools’ Day?

Some believe the holiday originated in northern Europe during the 16th century. In 1561, Flemish writer Eduard De Dene published a humorous poem about a man who plans to assign ridiculous tasks to his servant to prepare for a wedding feast on April 1, according to the Museum of Hoaxes, a website that documents deception and mischief throughout history.

Others speculate that the tradition began more than a century later when a British newspaper reported that people were sent to the Tower of London to witness the “washing of the lions” – a non-existent ceremony, the museum says. This later became a popular prank that was played for many years.

What are the rules of April Fools’ Day?

According to the Museum of Hoaxes, there are two rules about how it should be observed.

The point of April Fools’ Day is to make people look foolish. It’s generally acceptable for pranks to cause a minor inconvenience, but they should never result in violence or harm. It cannot be used as an excuse to engage in illegal activity.

Also, pranks are not allowed after noon on April 1. There is no record of this rule outside of English-speaking countries, however. Recently, it has been common for companies to send out hoax announcements, then wait until noon to reveal the joke.

What were some of the best April Fools’ Day pranks?

Before most people could verify news with smartphones, media outlets and large companies saw April Fools’ Day as a chance to generate publicity with pranks. Here are a few notable 20th-century hoaxes that tricked thousands of people:

In 1957, the BBC news show “Panorama” announced that Swiss farmers were harvesting spaghetti crops. This resulted in hundreds of viewers calling the news channel to refute the story – or ask how to grow their own spaghetti trees, according to Switzerland Tourism.

In 1992, NPR reported that former-President Richard Nixon, who was impeached and removed from office because of the Watergate scandal, was running for office again. The station played clips of Nixon delivering his candidacy speech and saying “I never did anything wrong, and I won’t do it again.” Listeners later learned the announcement was an April Fools’ joke. Nixon’s voice was impersonated by comedian Rich Little.

In 1996, Taco Bell placed a full-page ad in several newspapers stating it had purchased the Liberty Bell and renamed it the “Taco Liberty Bell” to “reduce the country’s debt.” Though the prank generated millions of dollars in free publicity, it later backfired when thousands called Taco Bell headquarters to complain about the deal, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

In 1998, Burger King placed an ad in USA Today announcing the “Left-Handed Whopper.” According to the ad, the sandwich included the same ingredients as the original Whopper, but all of the condiments were rotated 180 degrees. Although Burger King later announced the sandwich was a hoax, the restaurant said in a press release that thousands of customers had requested the sandwich at its restaurants.

