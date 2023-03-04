Mark Your Calendar With These Unique Holidays Happening in April
It's hard to believe that April is already around the corner. Whether you're mapping out your calendar around a family vacation, looking for the best weekend for a spring girls' trip, or you're simply curious about the unique national days in April, our list of April 2023 holidays and observances is here to help you out.
The month kicks off with April Fools' Day, so prepare your harmless pranks ahead of time, or brush up on some April Fools' jokes to get everyone laughing — but not anyone's expense. Easter Sunday this year falls on April 9, and here's hoping for a sunny day of celebration — whether your Easter traditions include attending church, enjoying Easter brunch, or hosting an Easter egg hunt. In case those pesky April showers make an appearance, though, you might want to bookmark these Easter crafts for kids of all ages and these family-friendly Easter movies.
The week-long Jewish holiday Passover begins on April 5 at sundown, and we've got Passover recipes to please everyone at your seder, from vegetarians to those with a sweet tooth. Earth Day on April 22 provides a great opportunity to educate the younger generation about climate change, as well as getting crafty with recycled materials and making creative Earth Day crafts for kids.
When it comes to monthly observances in April, it's Move More Month, National Stress Awareness Month, National Garden Month, and National Kite Month — so be sure to get outside as much as you can. April is also National Volunteer Month and Celebrate Diversity Month.
Keep reading for a full list of daily holidays and observances in April 2023:
April 1
April Fools' Day
International Fun at Work Day
International Pillow Fight Day
Major League Baseball Opening Day
National Greeting Card Day
National Handmade Day
National One Cent Day
National Sourdough Bread Day
Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action
April 2
International Children's Book Day
International Fact-Checking Day
National DIY Day
National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
Palm Sunday
World Autism Awareness Day
April 3
Holy Monday
National Chocolate Mousse Day
National Film Score Day
National Find a Rainbow Day
National Inspiring Joy Day
World Party Day
April 4
Holy Tuesday
International Carrot Day
National Hug a Newsperson Day
National School Librarian Day
National Vitamin C Day
April 5
Bell Bottoms Day
Holy Wednesday
National Caramel Day
National Deep Dish Pizza Day
National Self Care Day
National Walking Day
Passover Begins
Peeps Day
Read a Road Map Day
April 6
Fresh Tomato Day
Holy Thursday
National Acai Bowl Day
National Burrito Day
National Carbonara Day
National Pajama Day
National Siamese Cat Day
National Student Athlete Day
National Tartan Day
New Beer's Eve
April 7
Good Friday
National Beer Day
National Coffee Cake Day
National No Housework Day
Walk to Work Day
World Health Day
April 8
Holy Saturday
National All Is Ours Day
National Empanada Day
National Zoo Lovers Day
April 9
Easter Sunday
National Chinese Almond Cookie Day
National Gin and Tonic Day
National Name Yourself Day
National Unicorn Day
National Winston Churchill Day
April 10
Easter Monday
Global Work From Home Day
National Encourage a Young Writer Day
National Farm Animals Day
National Hug Your Dog Day
National Siblings Day
April 11
International Be Kind to Lawyers Day
National Barbershop Quartet Day
National Cheese Fondue Day
National Clean Up Your Pantry Day
National Eight Track Tape Day
National Pet Day
National Submarine Day
April 12
Hamster Day
National Licorice Day
National Only Child Day
Walk on Your Wild Side Day
April 13
Celebrate Teen Literature Day
National Make Lunch Count Day
National Peach Cobbler Day
National Scrabble Day
April 14
Day of Silence
International Moment of Laughter Day
National Dolphin Day
National Donate a Book Day
National Ex-Spouse Day
National Gardening Day
National Look Up at the Sky Day
Orthodox Good Friday
April 15
Husband Appreciation Day
National Glazed Spiral Ham Day
National Laundry Day
Record Store Day
Titanic Remembrance Day
World Art Day
April 16
Emancipation Day
Good Deeds Day
National Eggs Benedict Day
National Librarian Day
National Orchid Day
Save the Elephant Day
Selena Day
April 17
Go Fly a Kite Day
International Bat Appreciation Day
International Haiku Poetry Day
Laylat al-Qadr
National Cheese Ball Day
National Crawfish Day
National Kickball Day
Yom HaShoah
April 18
National Animal Crackers Day
National Exercise Day
National Lineman Appreciation Day
National Newspaper Columnists' Day
National Velociraptor Awareness Day
Piñata Day
Tax Day
April 19
Humorous Day
National Banana Day
National Cat Lady Day
National Garlic Day
Wear Pajamas to Work Day
April 20
Chinese Language Day
National Cheddar Fries Day
National High Five Day
National Look-Alike Day
National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day
April 21
Big Word Day
National Bulldogs Are Beautiful Day
National Chickpea Day
National Kindergarten Day
National Tea Day
Thank You for Libraries Day
April 22
April Showers Day
Earth Day
Eid Al-Fitr
Girl Scout Leader Appreciation Day
National Jelly Bean Day
April 23
Impossible Astronaut Day
Movie Theatre Day
National Cherry Cheesecake Day
National Email Day
National English Muffin Day
National Lover's Day
National Picnic Day
National Take a Chance Day
Shakespeare Day
Spanish Language Day
World Book Day
April 24
National Pigs in a Blanket Day
National Skipping Day
April 25
License Plates Day
National DNA Day
National Hairstylist Appreciation Day
National Hug a Plumber Day
National Mani-Pedi Day
National Telephone Day
National Zucchini Bread Day
School Bus Drivers' Day
World Malaria Day
World Penguin Day
April 26
Administrative Professionals Day
Alien Day
Audubon Day
Denim Day
Get Organized Day
International Guide Dog Day
National Pretzel Day
Stop Food Waste Day
World Stationery Day
April 27
Babe Ruth Day
Morse Code Day
National Devil Dog Day
National Prime Rib Day
National Tell A Story Day
Take Our Kids To Work Day
World Design Day
April 28
Global Pay It Forward Day
Great Poetry Reading Day
National Arbor Day
National Blueberry Pie Day
National BraveHearts Day
National Superhero Day
Workers’ Memorial Day
World Women’s Wellness Day
April 29
Eeyore’s Birthday
Independent Bookstore Day
International Astronomy Day
International Dance Day
National Go Birding Day
National Shrimp Scampi Day
National Zipper Day
World Veterinary Day
World Wish Day
April 30
Healthy Kids Day
Honesty Day
International Jazz Day
National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day
National Bubble Tea Day
National Bugs Bunny Day
National Military Brats Day
National Oatmeal Cookie Day
National Pet Parents Day
National Raisin Day
National Tie Dye Day
