Apricot harissa chicken salad with freekeh recipe

Freekeh can really stand up to big flavours like harissa - Haarala Hamilton

Smoky griddled thighs with one of the sturdiest grains – freekeh can really stand up to big flavours like harissa. The freekeh can be made and dressed ahead of time, just hold back the coriander until you want to serve it. The chicken can be hot or warm. Belazu do jars of apricot harissa.

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus 1 hour marinating

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves

4

Ingredients

200g freekeh

225g carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks

2 preserved lemons, rind only, cut into shreds

10g shelled pistachios, roughly chopped

1 tsp caraway seeds

2 tsp coriander seeds

5 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

4 tsp honey

10g fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped

For the chickpeas

1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained, rinsed and gently dried

1 tbsp olive oil

1½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp turmeric

½ tsp cayenne pepper

good squeeze of lemon

For the chicken

8 chicken thigh fillets

2 tbsp apricot harissa

2 tbsp olive oil

juice of ½ lemon

1 clove garlic, grated to a purée

Method

1. Heat the oven to 210C/200C fan/gas mark 7. Bash the chicken thighs fillets by putting them between two sheets of greaseproof and hitting them with a rolling pin. Don’t bash them so hard that they start to break up. This makes cooking them easier as they’ll be of an even thickness.

2. Put the thighs in a bowl with the harissa, olive oil, lemon and garlic. Cover and put in the fridge for an hour (you can leave them for longer if you want).

3. Wash and rinse the freekeh and put it into a saucepan. Cover with water, bring to the boil and cook for 25 minutes or until it’s tender (it doesn’t go completely soft). Drain in a sieve, running hot water through it. Shake the sieve to get rid of moisture and put into a shallow serving bowl.

4. Toss the chickpeas in a bowl with the oil, cumin, turmeric and cayenne and season. Spread this out in a baking tin and cook in the oven for 15 minutes.

5. Combine the freekeh, carrots, preserved lemons and pistachios in the bowl. Toast the spices in a dry frying pan until you can smell them. Bash them in a mortar pestle to break up the coriander seeds. Put these into a bowl or cup and add the olive oil, lemon, white balsamic, seasoning and honey (adding to taste). Pour this into the freekeh.

6. Heat a frying pan until very hot. Lift the chicken out of its marinade and cook the thighs on each side until golden brown. Start cooking on a high heat to get a good colour, then turn the heat down. It will take about 4 minutes on one side and 3 on the other. Check for doneness. Mix the coriander into the freekeh and put the chicken on top. If you’re serving it warm, pour over the cooking juices.

