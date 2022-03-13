Snowy Sunday leads to a pleasantly warm week for southern Ontario

A snowy Saturday will lead into a snowy Sunday for much of southern Ontario as a quick-hitting clipper approaches the region. Modest snowfall totals are likely by the end of the weekend, then all eyes can turn with excitement toward temperatures that will steadily rise through the week. By Thursday, temperatures will feel more like May than March for most. More on Sunday’s snow and next week’s warmth, below.

SUNDAY: A CLIPPER ARRIVES WITH ANOTHER DOSE OF SNOW

Ontario will need to get through one more spell of wintry weather on Sunday before the pattern shifts and temperatures steadily warm up next week. A wind shift on Saturday night will shut off the potent snow squalls that shut down some highways across southwestern Ontario.

Saturday night’s wind shift will occur ahead of the arrival of a fast-moving clipper system traversing the Great Lakes. The system will reach southern Ontario on Sunday and spark another round of light snow for the region. This shouldn’t be a big deal, with just a few centimetres of snow expected at most. Watch out for slick spots, though, if you’re out and about during and after the snow.

SONSun

MONDAY AND BEYOND: WARM AND GETTING WARMER

A large ridge of high pressure will build over the eastern half of Canada as we progress through next week. This high will allow settled conditions to prevail across Ontario for most of the week. Better yet, temperatures will progressively grow warmer each day as we head toward the weekend.

SONThu

We’ll see temperatures more consistent with May than March by Thursday, with daytime highs potentially running more than three times warmer than seasonal for this time of year. Highs on Thursday could easily reach 15°C across parts of the region.

Communities close to the lakeshores could find some disappointment with temperatures lower than readings from inland locations. It’s not a total miss, though, as conditions will still remain warmer than seasonal even in areas influenced by the cooler waters.

