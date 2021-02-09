How apprenticeships could play a key part in the post-Covid economic rebuild

Photograph: blackCAT/Getty Images

When the coronavirus sent Britain into lockdown last March, John Collings had to tell half of his staff to stay at home. The boss of Online Lubricants, a commercial oils supplier based in Barking, Essex, furloughed 26 of his team, including two apprentices.

“Business dropped considerably, but we were fortunate not to close completely,” John says. “We encouraged our apprentices to keep training online with Harlow College, and we extended their apprenticeship period so they can complete their studies. After lockdown, we got everyone back to work who wanted to come back.”

Collings’ business has always employed two apprentices at any given time and he believes in youth training. But, reluctantly, he could not increase his headcount in 2020, so held off hiring new apprentices last summer. He is not alone. Covid-19 has hit the jobs market hard and apprenticeships have suffered.

There were almost 743,000 people participating in apprenticeships in England in 2018/19, with almost 394,000 new starts that year. But reaction to the pandemic crisis was swift. Six out of 10 employers stopped all new apprenticeships when the coronavirus took hold, research in May from the Association of Employment and Learning Providers found. Apprenticeship starts for 2019/20 were down 18% on the year before, government data in December showed. And between March and July 2020, 1,033 people in England were withdrawn from apprenticeship programmes because they had been made redundant, according to figures obtained from the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Small firms have found it particularly hard to retain apprentice numbers. Chinara Rustamova, the Federation of Small Businesses’ senior policy adviser, explains: “The coronavirus negatively affected apprenticeships in small businesses, with many putting off plans to hire new staff. The government’s recent initiatives on apprenticeship incentives and measures to aid the sharing of apprenticeship levy funds with small firms down supply chains mark an important step forward. That said, the incentives won’t help SMEs struggling with cashflow here and now.”

Last summer, the government announced incentive payments for employers hiring new apprentices between August last year and March 2021 – £2,000 for apprentices between 16 and 24 and £1,500 for those over the age of 25. But Lizzie Crowley, skills adviser for the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, warns this is not enough. “Anecdotally, we hear employers saying they need triple that amount,” she says.

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IFAteched), insists there is reason for hope. “The number of people starting apprenticeships halved over the first national lockdown and we’re still waiting to see the impact of the continuing restrictions,” she says.

“However, many employers plan to resume recruitment as soon as possible and want to use apprentices as a key part of their Covid-19 recovery plans. The institute has rolled out measures supporting more online learning and assessment, enabling apprentices to continue training and complete their apprenticeships despite the pandemic.”

Collings remains committed to investing in young talent, hiring 10 youngsters under the government’s new Kickstart scheme, which offers six-month paid work placements to out-of-work people aged up to 24. He also hopes to welcome new apprentices as soon as the circumstances around Covid-19 improve.

“Since the pandemic, two of our existing employees have started higher level apprenticeships to improve their leadership skills,” he says. “And we’re working with the Jo Richardson community school in Dagenham to find our new Kickstart recruits and hope to retain some of those trainees. It’s good for the business and society. A belief in workplace training is hard-wired into me.”

Explained: apprenticeships

What are they?

An apprenticeship is a chance to earn and learn. Those aged 16 or over are trained for work, combining hands-on experience while studying, gaining qualifications and, importantly, getting paid. There are apprenticeships for more than 1,500 roles, from graphic design and floristry to construction, accounting, and social care. There is no upper age limit for training.

Who pays for them?

How businesses pay for apprentices depends on their size. Companies with payroll of more than £3m a year pay the apprenticeship levy, a tax of 0.5% of their pay bill. Firms below the levy threshold pay 5% of training costs directly to the training provider; the government covers the rest. Small employers with fewer than 50 members of staff have all costs paid if they hire 16- to 18-year-olds.

What educational levels are they equivalent to?

Level 2 (Intermediate) – GCSE

Level 3 (Advanced) – A-level

Levels 4, 5, 6 & 7 (Higher) – foundation degree and above

Levels 6 & 7 (Degree) – bachelor’s or master’s degree

How long do they take?

A full-time apprenticeship involves working 30 hours a week, plus one day of study – at university, college, or online. Most apprenticeships will take between one and four years to complete, depending on the level of the apprenticeship, the student’s abilities and the industry.

How much do they pay?

Apprentices are entitled to the national minimum wage, which starts at £4.15 and rises to £8.72 an hour, depending on your age and year of apprenticeship. However, many employers offer more than the minimum.