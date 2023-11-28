The Apprentice teases season 18 with new photo

BBC

The Apprentice is returning for a season 18, with a first-look promo photo seeing the trio back in action.

Lord Alan Sugar and his trusted aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell look business-ready in a first shot promoting the new instalment, which you can see below.

Once again, 18 contestants are set to try their hand at showcasing their business skills in a series of tasks in different locations, ranging from London and the Scottish Highlands to Budapest, Hungary, where the tourism challenge will take place.

Ray Burmiston - BBC

Related: Karren Brady comments on "hard to watch" Apprentice scenes after Alan Sugar promises change

During the sure to be eventful new season, hopefuls are set to come up with their own children's cereal and escape room for a chance to impress Lord Sugar. The contestants will also head to Jersey for the classic discount buying task, while the TV shopping channel task will feature in the new season, too.

As in previous chapters, the winner will be offered the chance to partner with Lord Sugar on their own business venture.

Following the main show, comedian Tom Allen will be back to host The Apprentice: You're Fired, taking a closer look at the highs and lows of each episode.

BBC

Related: The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur engaged to co-star

At the end of season 17, boxing gym owner Marnie Swindells won Lord Sugar with her community-focused gym proposal, becoming the tycoon's new business partner. The finale saw Marnie up against Rochelle Anthony, who was looking to expand her hair salon business.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Baroness Brady shut down rumours that she could replace Lord Sugar, saying he's the only person who can sit in the boardroom chair.

"When Alan steps down, I step down," Brady told Mail Online.

"I wouldn't do it, there's only one person who can sit in that chair and that's him. The Apprentice is Alan."

The Apprentice airs on BBC One, with spin-off series You're Fired airing immediately afterwards on BBC Two.



Story continues





You Might Also Like