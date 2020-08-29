Appreciation: Chadwick Boseman held the screen with power and unerring purpose

There are actors who move us for reasons that go beyond the simple matter of their talent — and Chadwick Boseman, to state the obvious, was an extraordinarily talented actor. His eyes could hold a closeup with enviable ease; his voice, whether adopting a James Brown rasp or a Wakandan accent, could croon and cajole you into submission. He commanded the screen with immense charm, protean skill and uncommon grace, qualities that never strained to announce themselves; they seemed to flow out of him like water.

But it wasn’t just inner magnetism or sterling technique that made Boseman such a gift to the movies. It was the kind of confidence that could express itself in stirring courtroom arguments and fierce action sequences, yes, but did so even more eloquently in moments of quiet reserve. He was a movie star by stealth, an actor who could dazzle us on the surface and still hold something crucial in check, as if he were in possession of some deep and mysterious inner knowledge.

We now know that Boseman was, in fact, guarding a close personal secret: a four-year battle with cancer that came to light Friday with his death at the age of 43. The news struck a devastating blow to an entertainment industry already in turmoil; it was also an instructive reminder, in a world that feeds relentlessly on celebrity gossip, that some of the toughest wars are waged in silence. The rigors of an actor’s craft and the struggles of a body’s survival are very different things, though our movie love can sometimes dare us, against our better judgment, to reconcile the two — to try and make sense of the gap between the actor we love and the person we may think we know. And it seems clear that, on screen and off, Boseman had a particular genius for understatement, a genius that he wielded with unerring purpose.

Boseman coaxed forth heroes and legends from the pages of fiction and history alike: He was the mighty King T’Challa in “Black Panther,” but was also Jackie Robinson in “42,” Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall” and, in his most electrifying performance, James Brown in "Get on Up." How does a guy casually tackle one icon after another — Black men whose pioneering achievements reshaped the predominantly white worlds of professional sports, popular music, American government and Marvel superheroics — without seeming smug or self-aggrandizing? Without slipping into that danger zone where a performer’s ambition seems overmatched by a movie star’s ego?

If Boseman inspired the question, it was surely because his own career was the answer. He was one of those actors you knew would deliver a terrific performance, even if the movie itself wasn’t necessarily terrific. He could get you excited to see a movie; the mere presence of his name was often enough to inspire curiosity and goodwill. That’s a remarkable feat for someone who, on the evidence of his past films and the many that were still to come, was clearly just getting started. But then, roles that might have seemed the birthright of a more veteran actor had a way of coming to him early on.

Now there will be no more, and the movies that he leaves us with must shoulder a far greater burden than that of merely entertaining and edifying us. When life robs us too soon of an actor’s gifts, the greatness of their work can be a source of deep consolation and equally deep anguish. Sometimes the pain of a life snuffed out reverberates with unbearable force in the work itself, in the faces of characters who already seem lost to us, perhaps even marked for tragedy.

